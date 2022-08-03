ESIC SSO Examination 2022: Phase II Mains results released at esic.nic.in, check how to download

The recruitment drive includes four stages - Preliminary Exam, Phase II Main Exam, Phase III Computer Test and Descriptive Test. The final list of the selected candidates will be released after the Phase III Examination

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has declared the result for the Social Security Officer (SSO) Phase II Main Exam 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the ESIC SSO Phase II Main Exam this year can check their results and download the respective marksheets from the official website of ESIC which is www.esic.nic.in.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the Phase II Main Examination are qualified to appear for the SSO Phase III Computer Test and Descriptive Test. The Phase III Examination is slated to be held on 27 August 2022. A total of 153 candidates have been shortlisted based on the result of Phase II Main Exam which was conducted on 23 July 2022.

Direct link for the list of the shortlisted candidates.

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is running this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 93 vacancies for the post of Social Security Officer (SSO). The recruitment drive includes four stages - Preliminary Exam, Phase II Main Exam, Phase III Computer Test and Descriptive Test. The final list of the selected candidates will be released after the Phase III Examination.

Direct link for the result.

The examination authority has also published the cut-off marks for each category on the official notification.

Phase II Cut-off Marks:

General candidates: 99.88

SC candidates: 83.96

ST candidates: 99.88

OBC candidates: 92.63

EWS candidates: 92.46

PWD (C) candidates: 72.33

Ex-servicemen: 83.43

“The candidature of all the candidates shortlisted for Phase III Computer Skill Test & Descriptive Test for the post of SSO is purely provisional. If at any stage it is found that the candidate is not fulfilling the eligibility criteria for the post or has appeared in Phase I and/or Phase II Examinations in violation of the instructions, his/her candidature shall be summarily rejected,” the official notification reads.

Read the official notification here.

Steps to follow while downloading the ESIC SSO Phase II Result:

Go to the official ESIC site, esic.nic.in.

Visit the Recruitment Tab and click on the link of ‘SSO Phase II Main Exam 2022’.

Check the result, download the PDF copy and take a printout.

