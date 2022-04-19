EPFO Result 2022: UPSC releases important notice for rejected candidates, check circular here

The UPSC commission has directed all rejected candidates to submit their representation with substantive reason in accordance with criteria that has been adopted for shortlisting the post.

The Union Public Service Commission has issued an important notice for applicants who were rejected in UPSC EPFO Result 2022. Candidates can check the notice by visiting the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

As per the latest update, the commission has directed all the rejected candidates to submit their representation with substantive ground or reason in accordance with criteria and modalities that has been adopted for shortlisting the post.

Those who are going to submit the representations should note that the last date is 3 May this year. Also, mails or requests received after the specified date would not be accepted by the concerned department, UPSC said.

Applicants can send their representations to SOSPC2.UPSC@NIC.IN. “All the representations would be examined; if in any case the grounds/reasons indicated are found to be correct as per criteria such applications would be shortlisted and rejections of others would be maintained,” the official note read.

Find the official notice here.

Later, a revised and updated analysis of the same would be uploaded by the Commission. UPSC has strictly mentioned that no individual reply will be given to any of these emails.

The application process for EPFO began on 11 January and ended on 31 January, 2020. On 8 October, last year, the written exam result was declared.

Through this recruitment drive, the Commission will fill a total of 421 posts in the organisation for the post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer against advertisement number 51/2020. Applicants who have not been shortlisted in the exam can register for the scrutiny round.

For the unversed, the UPSC EPFO is a national exam under the Ministry of Labor and Employment. It is conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission for the posts of Enforcement Officer (EO)/ Accounts Officer (AO).

This exam is an objective type paper consisting of 120 multiple-choice questions. The recruitment comprises two stages; first is a recruitment test, which is conducted offline and second is an interview round. The final stage of the recruitment is a face-to-face personality test.

