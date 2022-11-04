Elon Musk's Twitter begins mass layoffs from India, sacks entire marketing and communications team

New Delhi: Elon Musk’s Twitter has started the process of mass layoffs by sacking entire marketing and communication department in India on Friday.

Staff of other department of Twitter in India have also become victims of layoffs announced by the social media giant earlier in the day.

“Layoff has started. Some of my colleagues have received email notification regarding this,” news agency PTI quoted a Twitter India employee saying on condition of anonymity.

The Twitter layoffs comes as part of a global job cut ordered by the new owner of social media platform Musk to attain economies of scale and make the USD 44 billion acquisition viable.

Billionaire Musk took over Twitter last week and fired former CEO Parag Agrawal and the CFO among some other top executives. It was followed by an exodus of top management.

Another source to PTI said the lay-offs have affected a “significant chunk” of the India team.

The full details of the job cuts were not immediately available.

Earlier in the day, Twitter has sent an internal email to employees earlier, that read: “In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday.”

It further stated that “everyone will receive an individual email”.

The company will temporarily close all offices for safety of employees as well as Twitter systems and customer data.

“If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home,” Twitter had said.

As per reports, Twitter will lay off 50 per cent of workforce, around 3,700 employees, beginning Friday in a bid to reduce costs. Also, the remaining workers will be asked to go to offices as Musk plans to alter the prevailing work-from-anywhere policy.

With inputs from agencies

