Elon Musk's Twitter sued for mass layoffs without enough notice

New Delhi: Twitter has been sued by its employees over Elon Musk’s plan to lay off about 50 per cent work force, around 3,700 employees, on Friday. As per a report by Bloomberg News, a class-action lawsuit has been filed in a San Francisco federal court.

The Twitter employee alleged that the company is sacking workers without enough notice is in violation of federal and California law.

Twitter workforce has sued Musk on violation of WARN Act. As per the federal law, the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, employers are required to provide advance notice to employees affected by plant closings and mass layoffs.

The lawsuit has been filed by attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan which seeks a court order to ask Twitter to obey the WARN Act and restrict the company from making employees sign any official documents consenting to give up their right to participate in litigation.

The report further said that Twitter was also being accused of violating a California law.

Why is Twitter laying off employees?

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter on 27 October at a whopping $44 billion there were speculations of job cuts. Soon after becoming Twitter CEO, Musk fired four top executives including former CEO Parag Agrawal, finance chief Ned Segal and legal executives Vijaya Gadde and Sean Edgett.

On Friday, Musk is expected to lay off 50 per cent of workforce to reduce costs. Also, all the remaining workers of the social media giant are expected to go to offices now as the billionaire plans to alter the ongoing work-from-anywhere policy.

An email has been sent to Twitter employees earlier in the day, saying, “In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday. We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”

“By 9AM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, everyone will receive an individual email with the subject line: Your Role at Twitter. Please check your email, including your spam folder. If your employment is not impacted, you will receive a notification via your Twitter email. If your employment is impacted, you will receive a notification with next steps via your personal email,” the letter further read.

With inputs from agencies

