'If in office or on your way, please return home': Elon Musk's email sent to Twitter employees confirm layoffs

New Delhi: Elon Musk will begin laying off 50 per cent of workforce, around 3,700 employees, of Twitter on Friday in a bid to reduce costs. Not just this, to fructify his plans to alter the ongoing work-from-anywhere policy, Musk has now asked all the remaining workers of the social media giant to go to offices.

Twitter employees are scheduled to receive an email by 9 am PST (9:30 pm IST) on 4 November telling them about their employment status.

Earlier, an email was sent to Twitter employees in which they were asked to be ready for layoffs scheduled on Friday.

Twitter employees who are on their way to office were asked to return home and wait for an email to hit their mailbox.

Notably, the layoffs will be global and take place across geographies. The internal memo sent to employees said that “we will be reducing our global workforce” on Friday, 4 November.

There have been speculations of job cuts ever since Musk purchased Twitter and became its CEO.

Here’s full email that Twitter has sent to its employees:

Team,

In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday. We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.

Given the nature of our distributed workforce and our desire to inform impacted individuals as quickly as possible, communications for this process will take place via email. By 9AM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, everyone will receive an individual email with the subject line: Your Role at Twitter. Please check your email, including your spam folder.

If your employment is not impacted, you will receive a notification via your Twitter email.

If your employment is impacted, you will receive a notification with next steps via your personal email.

If you do not receive an email from twitter-hr@ by 5PM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, please email xxxxxxxx.

To help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data, our offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended. If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home.

We acknowledge this is an incredibly challenging experience to go through, whether or not you are impacted. Thank you for continuing to adhere to Twitter policies that prohibit you from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere.

We are grateful for your contributions to Twitter and for your patience as we move through this process.

Thank you.

Twitter

After taking over Twitter on 27 October at a whopping $44 billion, Musk fired four top executives of the microblogging site, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, finance chief Ned Segal and legal executives Vijaya Gadde and Sean Edgett.

It was followed by exits of Chief Marketing Officer Leslie Berland, Chief Customer Officer Sarah Personette, and Jean-Philippe Maheu, vice president of global client solutions.

