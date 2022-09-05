Dumka tribal girl rape-murder: Parents whisked away before NCPCR team arrived, says Priyank Kanoongo

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said that the Jharkhand government has been non-cooperative and is obstructing investigation into the rape, murder and hanging of 14-year-old tribal girl in Dumka

New Delhi: National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, who is in Jharkhand’s Dumka to meet the family of the 14-year-old tribal raped and hanged from a tree, on Monday said the parents of the minor victim were taken away by local police before his team arrived to their house.

The NCPCR team were unable to meet the parents of the minor tribal girl and now they will be meeting her sister who stays in a different location.

“Jharkhand government has been non-cooperative and is obstructing investigation,” the NCPCR chief said in Dumka.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kanoongo said: “I have come to Dumka to investigate two cases of crimes against minors. I had earlier informed the Jharkhand government the NCPCR team will be meeting the family of the tribal girl, who was raped, murdered and hanged from a tree. The district collector had also given consent to the team for the meeting.”

एवं उनके घर जाने का कार्यक्रम तय कर प्रशासन ने सूचना दी थी।

परंतु यहाँ उनके गांव आने पर घर पर माता पिता नहीं मिले पड़ोसियों ने बताया कि हमारे आने के पहले माता पिता को एक जीप में बैठाकर कोई ले गया है।

सरकार का ये रवैया बेहद असहयोगात्मक व जाँच में रुकावट डालने वाला है। — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) September 5, 2022

"The administration was informed about the program of the NCPCR team, but after reaching here (in Dumka) to their village, the parents were not found at home. The neighbors informed that before we came, someone had taken them in a jeep. This attitude of the government is very uncooperative and obstructing the investigation," Kanoongo further said.

On Sunday, NCPCR Chief Kanoongo in a letter addressed to Deputy commissioner (DC), Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dumka said that his team will be holding meeting with police, investigating officer in the case of rape and murder of minor tribal girl in Dumka.

The NCPCR chief also said that the team will be meeting with doctors who conducted post-mortem and also will be meeting and interacting with the family members of the deceased minor.

The tribal girl whose body was found hanging from a tree in the Mufassil police station area was eight to ten weeks pregnant.

The accused Arman Ansari, who works as a construction worker, allegedly sexually exploited the accused on the pretext of marriage. The mother of the tribal girl from Dumka said that her daughter was raped, killed and hanged from the tree.

On Sunday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren downplayed the incident of rape and murder of the minor tribal girl in Dumka and said, “Yeh sab to hota rehta hai (such incidents keeping happening).”

With inputs from agencies

