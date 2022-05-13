Dr Rajneesh Singh: The BJP leader from Ayodhya who wants to 'unlock' the secrets of Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal or Tejo Mahalya? The current BJP media in-charge in Ayodhya district, Dr Rajneesh Singh, has filed several RTI applications, seeking information about the heritage site. He says he will now take the matter up with the Supreme Court

For most people, the Taj Mahal in Agra is a wonder of the world. It’s considered to be the ultimate symbol of love, as Mughal emperor Shah Jahan commissioned it to house the tomb of his favourite wife, Mumtaz Mahal.

However, for Dr Rajneesh Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) media in-charge of Ayodhya district, the Taj Mahal remains a bone of contention.

For those who don’t know, it was Dr Rajneesh Singh, who filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court, demanding for a “fact-finding inquiry” into the history of the Taj Mahal and the “opening of 22 rooms” on the monument’s premises.

The court, on Thursday, dismissed his plea and said, “Prayer regarding opening up of room, we may indicate that any historical research will involve a particular methodology. These issues are for the historians/academicians to study, research upon and are for the debates. Court of law is not equipped with proper justiciable management standards for the purpose.”

But who is Dr Rajneesh Singh and what’s his strife with the Taj Mahal? We have the answers for you.

The 30-year-old is reported to have a bachelor’s degree in dental surgery from Lucknow, but says he doesn’t practise often, as he is engaged in social and political activities.

In 2021, Singh, who is known to be a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh member, was appointed as the BJP media in-charge in Ayodhya district. Prior to this, he had served as the district convener of the party’s NGO cell and also ran a similar organisation to ‘help the needy’.

Despite all his social and political activities, Singh’s attention has been focused on the Taj Mahal. As per an Indian Express report, Dr Singh has filed multiple RTI applications with various ministries to collect information about the structure and also the various rooms it houses.

He has also spoken to senior BJP leaders about the issue, but received no response from them.

He filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court earlier this month to open the 22 locked rooms of the Taj Mahal to ascertain the existence of Hindu idols and scriptures there.

Uttar Pradesh | A petition has been filed in the Allahabad High Court to open the closed rooms of the Taj Mahal In the petition, I have demanded that the 22 rooms of the monument which are closed should be opened to find out the truth: Dr Rajneesh Singh, Petitioner (08.05) pic.twitter.com/L0uC9WdetJ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 9, 2022

His plea stated that there were claims by some historians and some Hindu groups about the monument being an old Shiva Temple, known as ‘Tejo Mahalaya’ and it being destroyed by Shah Jahan to build the Taj.

He contended that there were more than 20 rooms in the basement and the upper floors of the Taj Mahal, which were not open to the public and those, should be, indeed, opened to the public.

After news broke of his petition, many on Twitter questioned his intentions, but he remained unfazed. He said he couldn’t see why people had an issue if a fact finding inquiry was formed in the matter.

After the court dismissed his plea, he expressed his disappointment, saying to Times Now Navbharat, “I don’t understand on what basis did the court dismiss my plea. I shall not comment on the court’s decision. However, I would like to ask that if there is a ‘suspense’ surrounding the Taj Mahal, why not open it and find out the truth.”

He added that his intentions are noble. In an Indian Express report, he’s quoted as saying, “When different groups make claims regarding it, that maligns the image of the country. I filed the PIL with the intention that if facts are cleared, disputes will get over… I want to know why these rooms are closed.”

So, what’s next for Dr Rajneesh Singh? He says this isn’t the end for him and that he will take up the matter in the Supreme Court.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.