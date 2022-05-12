Taj Mahal or Tejo Mahalaya: Allahabad HC rejects plea to open 22 closed doors to ascertain 'real history' of mausoleum

The petitioner had sought a direction to the government to constitute a fact-finding committee to study the 'real History of Taj Mahal' and put to rest the controversy surrounding it

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition on Thursday that was seeking to create a fact-finding committee for research on the 'real history' behind Taj Mahal.

A petition had been filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, seeking a direction to Archaeological Survey of India to open the permanently 22 locked rooms inside the Taj Mahal premises and ascertain the presence of the idols of Hindu deities, reports LiveLaw.

Dr. Rajneesh Singh, who is the media in-charge of the BJP’s Ayodhya unit and the petitioner of the case, has alleged that in these rooms, situated in the upper and lower portion of the four-storied building, there are idols of Hindu gods and scriptures and he wanted to constitute a fact-finding committee to study and publish the 'real History of Taj Mahal' to put to rest the controversy surrounding it. Singh had contended in the Court that the Taj Mahal was a Shiva Temple, known as Tejo Mahalaya, before being converted into a mausoleum.

The hearing opened with the petitioner urging the court that “There is a truth that the citizens of the country need to know about the Taj Mahal,” Advocate Rudra Vikram Singh representing the petitioner said.

The two-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court ripped into the petitioner who sought opening of the 22 locked rooms in the Taj Mahal, after they stated they have filed multiple PILs on the issue. “Tomorrow you’ll ask for permission to see our chambers. Please, don’t make mockery of the PIL system,” the bench said during a hearing on Thursday, reports, India.com.

