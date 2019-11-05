Delhi Police versus lawyers: Police commissioner urges cops to resume duty; protesters demand stern action following Tis Hazari clashes

The Police Headquarters (PHQ) at ITO in central Delhi saw hundreds of Delhi Police personnel on Tuesday holding protests to demand stern actions on repeated violence against them by lawyers. According to India Today, the police personnel, in uniform, holding banners and placards were seen wearing black bands to show support and condemn the attacks on their ranks.

The report also quoted a protesting cop as saying, "We have simply come to meet the commissioner. We want justice. If those in the legal profession won't listen to us, who will?" According to Times Now, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik was targeted for failing to visit the injured police officers post Saturday's clash.

Despite several requests by top cops to resume duty, protesting police personnel refused to vacate the roads outside the Delhi Police headquarters. Patnaik urged the police personnel to maintain peace and was quoted by ANI as saying, "Based on High Court's orders, a judicial inquiry is being carried out in the matter. I appeal to all to maintain peace and return to your duties. We all should have faith that the judicial inquiry will be carried out in a fair manner."

The commissioner further urged the protestors to behave like a "disciplined force". "In the last few days, there have been certain incidents in the capital which we handled very well. The situation is improving after that. This situation is like an exam for all of us and we need to have patience. We all should keep one thing in mind that we are here to protect the law," the report added the commissioner as saying.

#WATCH Delhi: Police personnel raise slogans of "we want justice" outside the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) in ITO. They are protesting against the clash that broke out between police & lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on 2nd November. pic.twitter.com/XFAbQn2gay — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik addressed the police personnel protesting at the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) in ITO: In last few days, there have been certain incidents in the capital which we handled very well. The situation is improving after that. pic.twitter.com/5OWey3TimM — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

Following the protests, The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory on its official Twitter account and has urged people to skip the route on their commute. “Traffic movement is closed in the carriageway from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar. Motorist are advised to use Delhi Gate & Raj Ghat roads,” the advisory read.

Traffic Alert Traffic Movement is closed in the carriageway from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar. Motorist are advised to use Delhi Gate & Raj Ghat. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 5, 2019

Meanwhile, several IPS officers also took to Twitter to condemn the continued assaults on policemen.

Thanks madam. A word of support from you is equal to gaining the strength of hundred elephants. https://t.co/CEkEtEje9Z — D Roopa IPS (@D_Roopa_IPS) July 13, 2017

I am sorry.. we are police ... we don’t exist.. we don’t have families...we don’t have human rights !!! https://t.co/ZqR7dEUFgy — Madhur Verma (@IPSMadhurVerma) November 4, 2019

No one is above the law...Hoolingans must be punished even if they are masquerading as lawyers. Tis Hazari incident has shaken the collective consciousness of whole society. Time has come lawyers read the law! @IPS_Association @CPDelhi @abhikr31873 @kpsingh20#tishazariclash — Dr. Sagar Preet Hooda (@SagarHoodaIPS) November 4, 2019

The protest comes as a response to the parking row between police officials and lawyers that took place on Saturday at the Tis Hazari Court complex. The violent clash resulted in the injury of at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers. The lawyers alleged that the police opened fire at them first.

The Delhi High Court had on Sunday ordered an inquiry to be conducted by a retired judge of Delhi High Court SP Garg. Garg was required to be assisted by Director, CBI, Director, Intelligence Bureau and Director, Vigilance or any superior rank officers appointed by them.

While, following High Court’s order, the Delhi Police removed Special Commissioner (in-charge Law and Order) Sanjay Singh and replaced him with Special Commissioner RS Krishnaiya, who has been given the additional charge.

