Two days after Tis Hazari clash, lawyers go on a rampage outside Delhi's Karkardooma court, assault policeman and passersby

Even as lawyers protested outside the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding the enforcement of Lawyers Protection Act in the wake of a clash that erupted between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari court on Saturday that left several injured, some practitioners went on a rampage, assaulting a policeman and some passers-by, according to multiple videos posted on social media.

A News18 video showed an unidentified man on a bike being haltered, surrounded and slapped by some lawyers outside Delhi's Karkardooma court. The individual was forced to abandon his motorcycle and flee the scene.

#WATCH - Shocking visuals of people being manhandled by protesting lawyers outside Delhi’s Karkardooma Court. The protest was called by the lawyers to show their resentment over Tis Hazari Court incident on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/ihrmZJuHvd — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 4, 2019

Another video showed a police officer, also on a motorcycle, being beaten up by lawyers outside the Saket district court. The police officer, who is in uniform, is repeatedly slapped by an unidentified individual in a white shirt and pant before he drives away. The individual also picks up a helmet, which is on the side of the road, and throws it at the motorcycle.

#WATCH - Shocking visuals of a police officer being assaulted by protesting lawyers outside Saket District Court in New Delhi. The protest was called by the lawyers to show their resentment over Tis Hazari Court incident on Saturday. @CNNnews18 pic.twitter.com/j2Joa6tpaa — Peerzada waseem (@waseemjourno) November 4, 2019

NDTV journalist Saurabh Shukla tweeted a video showing lawyers, who he claimed are from the Saket court, toppling a police board and thrashing a passerby.

ये साकेत कोर्ट के वक़ील हैं, पहले पुलिस के बोर्ड को तोड़ा फिर सड़क पर मोटरसाइकल पर जा रहे एक पुलिसवाले को घसीट घसीट कर पीट रहे हैं और आप रोकेंगे तो आप भी पिटेंगे और आप लिख कर ले लें इनमें से किसी के ख़िलाफ़ कोई कार्यवाही नहीं होगी.. pic.twitter.com/Z3dTzDgco1 — Saurabh shukla (@Saurabh_Unmute) November 4, 2019

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court, responding to the 2 November clash, postponed the elections of the Tis Hazari district court bar association and Karkardooma district court bar association, ANI reported.

Bar associations condemned the Saturday's incident and had called a one-day strike across all district courts in the National Capital today.

The court earlier ordered a judicial inquiry into the clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court complex in Delhi on Saturday.

The inquiry, to be conducted by a retired judge of Delhi High Court SP Garg, has to be completed within six weeks. Garg is required to be assisted by Director, CBI, Director, Intelligence Bureau and Director, Vigilance or any superior rank officers appointed by them.

Meanwhile, the Bar Council of Delhi has decided to grant Rs 2 lakh each to two lawyers who are currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Rs 50,000 to the lawyers who sustained injuries in the clash.

With inputs from PTI

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.