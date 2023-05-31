Delhi Murder Case: Accused Sahil could be put to psych evaluation

Sahil, accused of murdering his alleged 16-year-old girlfriend, Sakshi, may be taken for a psychoanalysis test by Delhi Police.

The 20-year-old accused in Shahbad Dairy murder case will be asked questions about his family, friends and his lifestyle.

Sahil’s psychoanalysis test or psycho assessment test will be conducted by experiences psychiatrists.

The test is expected to last for about three hours and it will help police gauge the mental state of Sahil.

Sahil is accused of stabbing his alleged girlfriend on Sunday evening. She was on her way to a friend’s son’s birthday party.

Sahil, who worked as AC and fridge technician, stabbed the minor girl 16 times on a busy lane in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area. He also crushed her body with a stone slab and kicked her. The entire crime was captured in the CCTV camera.

After murdering her, Sahil went to Rithala where he allegedly dumped the knife he used to kill Sakshi. He then took a metro from there to Anand Vihar from where he boarded a bus to Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr.

He was arrested on Monday from his aunt’s house in Bulandshahr.

Sahil has confessed to the murder. He claimed that he was upset because Sakshi wanted to call off their relationship and was ignoring him for the last few days.

During his interrogation, he also allegedly told police that the girl was involved with a former boyfriend and that he has no regrets for murdering her.

Delhi Police said the murder was “premeditated” and not a “crime of passion” as earlier suspected. The cops said that Sahil had planned over three days before killing Sakshi.

With inputs from agencies

