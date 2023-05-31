India

Delhi Murder Case: Accused Sahil could be put to psych evaluation

Sahil's Psychoanalysis test is expected to last for about three hours. It will help police gauge the mental state of the accused

Umang Sharma May 31, 2023 16:28:51 IST
Delhi Murder Case: Accused Sahil could be put to psych evaluation

Sahil, accused of the 16-year-old girl murder case in Delhi, arrested near Bulandshahr, UP. ANI

Sahil, accused of murdering his alleged 16-year-old girlfriend, Sakshi, may be taken for a psychoanalysis test by Delhi Police.

The 20-year-old accused in Shahbad Dairy murder case will be asked questions about his family, friends and his lifestyle.

Sahil’s psychoanalysis test or psycho assessment test will be conducted by experiences psychiatrists.

Related Articles

Shahbad

Shahbad Dairy Killing: Not crime of passion, Sahil planned murder for 3 days, say Delhi Police

Shahbad

Delhi Murder Case: For full half hour Sakshi’s body kept lying where Sahil had killed her before someone called police

The test is expected to last for about three hours and it will help police gauge the mental state of Sahil.

Also Read: Shahbad Dairy Killing: Not crime of passion, Sahil planned murder for 3 days, say Delhi Police

Sahil is accused of stabbing his alleged girlfriend on Sunday evening. She was on her way to a friend’s son’s birthday party.

Sahil, who worked as AC and fridge technician, stabbed the minor girl 16 times on a busy lane in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area. He also crushed her body with a stone slab and kicked her. The entire crime was captured in the CCTV camera.

After murdering her, Sahil went to Rithala where he allegedly dumped the knife he used to kill Sakshi. He then took a metro from there to Anand Vihar from where he boarded a bus to Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr.

Don’t Miss: Watch what just happened moments before Sahil brutally killed 16-year-old Sakshi

He was arrested on Monday from his aunt’s house in Bulandshahr.

Sahil has confessed to the murder. He claimed that he was upset because Sakshi wanted to call off their relationship and was ignoring him for the last few days.

During his interrogation, he also allegedly told police that the girl was involved with a former boyfriend and that he has no regrets for murdering her.

Delhi Police said the murder was “premeditated” and not a “crime of passion” as earlier suspected. The cops said that Sahil had planned over three days before killing Sakshi.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 31, 2023 16:34:35 IST

TAGS:

also read

Delhi murder case: How police arrested the man who killed his 16-year-old girlfriend
Explainers

Delhi murder case: How police arrested the man who killed his 16-year-old girlfriend

The accused in the murder of a minor girl in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area was arrested after he made a phone call to his father. According to the police, following the event, he fled and went to his relative in Bulandshahr to hide

Girl had tattoo of another man, threatened Sahil with police complaint: 10 BIG developments in Delhi murder
India

Girl had tattoo of another man, threatened Sahil with police complaint: 10 BIG developments in Delhi murder

A 16-year-old was brutally stabbed 20 times and bludgeoned with stone to death by 20-year-old Sahil Sarfaraz in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area

Watch what just happened moments before Sahil brutally killed 16-year-old Sakshi
India

Watch what just happened moments before Sahil brutally killed 16-year-old Sakshi

In the viral video Sahil is seen donning a blue T-shirt and talking to a man dressed in black at the same spot where he later killed the minor Hindu girl