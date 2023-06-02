Day before Sahil killed Sakshi, he threatened to harm her over many calls, longest barrage for full 40 minutes
Sahil made numerous calls to Sakhshi on the mobile network and on WhatsApp to persuade her to get back into relationship again
A day before stabbing 16-year-old Sakshi to death, her alleged boyfriend Sahil Khan threatened her with violence. He even phoned the minor girl several times on Saturday with one of the calls lasting for about 40 minutes.
A report by ToI quoted sources among the investigators probing the Delhi murder case saying that on Saturday, day before murdering Sakshi on 28 May, the 20-year-old accused made numerous calls to her on the mobile network and on WhatsApp to persuade her to get back into relationship again.
Sahil, who worked as AC and fridge mechanic, during the investigation disclosed to interrogators that he fought with Sakshi during the phone calls and even threatened her with violence.
Scared by the threats and fearing for her life, Sakshi reached out to her friends Jhabru and Bhavana for help.
During the probe, Sahil said he got a call from Jhabru around 9 pm on Saturday and warned him to leave Sakshi alone or face consequences.
He also claimed that Jhabru and Sakshi threatened him with a pistol, which the cops believe was a toy, and verbally abused him.
Angered and humiliated, Sahil, on Sunday evening stabbed Sakshi and bludgeoned her face with a stone on a busy lane in Northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area.
After murdering Sakshi, Sahil switched off his mobile phone and dumped it in a drain to avoid being tracked. He also threw away the knife which he used to stab his alleged girlfriend.
Sakshi’s post-mortem report
The autopsy report of Sakshi revealed that she received 16 deep stab wounds and many slashes, several blunt impact injuries caused by bludgeoning her head with a concrete block.
The cause of death was determined to be ‘haemorrhagic shock owing to multiple injuries on the body’.
Eleven injuries, individually or collectively, could have caused her death, the report said.
“Her left lung had collapsed and the loops of intestines were protruding from the body. There was a deep incision on the left side of the abdomen,” the post-mortem report stated.
With inputs from agencies
