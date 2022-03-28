Cyclist reminds netizens 'life is what we make it'; watch video to find out why

The 21-second clip shows a man cycling on the road, holding a huge bundle of clothes on his head. While he supports the bundle with both his hands, the man cycles along without touching the handlebars at all

People often share uplifting or astonishing videos on social media to delighting users of the platforms. One such person is Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda.

Be it an image of a group of elephants drinking water that left many users confused, or a video of olive ridley turtles nesting in Odisha, Nanda always posts something that leaves internet users impressed.

The IFS officer recently shared another video which has gone viral in a matter of hours. The 21-second clip shows a man cycling on the road, holding a huge bundle of clothes on his head. While he supports the bundle with both his hands, the man cycles along without touching the handlebars at all.

The song Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana plays in the background while the man goes along his merry way, moving smoothly along the bends in the road. Nanda shared the clip with the words “Life is what we make it”.

Watch the clip here:

Life is what we make it 💕 pic.twitter.com/dUKFVXWHTx — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 28, 2022

The video has already garnered over 7,100 views since it was posted this evening, 28 March. Several people were left stunned by the cyclist.

Great & Miracle Person who never touch to Cycle Handle & always first from others four wheelers car. I honestly appreciate & wishing to him & always I Salute to his Cycling & His work. 🙏 — ALOKE DAS GUPTA DASGUPTA (@ALOKEDASGUPTAD1) March 28, 2022

Others stated that the video demonstrated how anything is possible if one has the will.

It's all about possibilities and the blood that keeps saying I'm POSSIBLE.... — Vimal Raj (@ConsultVims) March 28, 2022

Some people commented that people in rural areas and towns often learn to ride like this, adding that it was not difficult to do so on empty roads.

Actually many people in villages, towns ride like this. With some practice its not hard on empty roads. — Sourav 🇮🇳 (@rmad1717) March 28, 2022

This is not the only time Nanda has impressed social media users with his posts and videos. The IFS officer had recently shared another video wherein a cheetah tried to attack a deer but failed due to the fence separating them. What amused viewers was the nonchalant attitude of the deer, who remained completely unbothered by the predator in its vicinity. Watch the clip here.

Another video shared by Nanda that went viral some days ago showed a failed stunt by a man using three cobras, one of which bit him in the arm.

