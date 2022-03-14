Watch: Deer busy grazing while cheetah tries to attack it; here's what happened next

In the video shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Susantsa Nanda on his official Twitter handle, a cheetah can be seen trying to sneak up on the deer and approach it through a wired fence

Deer have highly-developed senses for detecting other animals in their vicinity so that they can run away when they see a predator. However, in a recent video that is doing rounds on the internet, a deer is seen standing completely unconcerned, while a cheetah is hovering close by.

In the video shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Susantsa Nanda on his official Twitter handle, a cheetah can be seen trying to sneak up on the deer and approach it through a wired fence.

The deer is busy grazing while the cheetah leaps in front of it in a bid to catch the animal. However, the fence acts as a shield and the big cat is not able to get hold of its prey. While the cheetah attempts to leap towards it, the deer remains unfazed and continues eating, without any reaction to the wild cat near it.

Even when the cheetah tries to bite through the wires of the thin fence, the fearless deer do not care about the predator and stands right in front of the fence, completely unperturbed by the cheetah's presence.

IFS Nanda posted the video with the caption, “Window shopping by Cheetah”.

Take a look at the clip here -

Window shopping by Cheetah… pic.twitter.com/x3p7PvdNS6 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 12, 2022

The 37-second clip has gained a lot of attention on social media and has garnered around 65,000 views. Those who were recording the clip and other onlookers can also be heard laughing at the deer’s antics while one of them says, “Yes, that is something that can eat you”, addressing the deer. Onlookers were amazed at the animal's ability to remain unaffected by the big cat. The video has also garnered several comments. Some users wondered why the cheetah did not jump did over the fence.

Cheetah can’t jump over the fence? — Pushkar पुष्कर پشکر 普什卡 (@PRanade1) March 12, 2022

Others thought that there was an electric fence on top which led to the big cat shying away from jumping over the fence.

Looks like an electric fence on top — Gauri Pokhariyal-Gauri'sThoroughBreads (instagram) (@gauripokhariyal) March 12, 2022

One user also mentioned that they would love to have the confidence which the deer possessed.

I want the confidence of this deer in my life!😭 — Srikaree (@SrikareeD) March 12, 2022

What are your thoughts on this deer's composed behaviour?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.