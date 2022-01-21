Picture | Viral photo of elephants has left internet confused, see image here

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared the picture of a group of elephants drinking water from a river

A brain-teasing puzzle picture of a family of elephants is going viral on social media. The simple picture has, however, left the internet users perplexed.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared the picture of a group of elephants drinking water from a river. The photograph also includes a cute baby jumbo, who appears dampish in it.

The photograph itself is a sheer example of perfect timing but it was the IFS officer's caption that started the ‘guess how many animals in the picture’ game on Twitter. The caption read, “How many elephants are in the picture?.” The photograph was captured by the WildLense Eco Foundation.

Praising the effort behind the perfect click, Susanta Nanda said that the photographer took nearly 1,400 clicks in 20 minutes to get a perfect synced shot. He praised the photographer by saying, “only a few got it correct.”

View the post here:

How many elephants are in the picture?

Credit:Wildlense Eco foundation pic.twitter.com/viUGya91uX — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 19, 2022

Since being shared, the photograph has accumulated over 2,200 likes and 145 retweets. The IFS officer revealed the correct number of elephants in his second post, yet, people struggled to spot the jumbos in the picture.

Social media users praised the patience of the photographer and hailed his perfect timing. Replying with a wrong answer, a user said he counted the legs and trunks of jumbos.

I counted legs plus trunks and divided by 5. And rounded it off. Its 3 elephants! — WordTale (@WordTale) January 20, 2022

Another said he could spot only four elephants.

Wonderful,though I could see only 4 — Chhaya Jain (@chhayajolly) January 20, 2022

Guessing the number, a Twitter user said an elephant calf is playing in water.

5 elephants are there — Santanu Mondal (@Santanu97584259) January 19, 2022

A user said he saw the photograph multiple times to count the elephants.

Amazing i watched thrice to make sure. — Anil Balan (@AnilBalan17) January 20, 2022

This user almost guessed the correct answer.

A Twitter user said that he was unable to spot the last seventh elephant in the photograph.

I can see #6 elephants, I'm unable to see the 7th one? — Aftab (@sajhm13) January 19, 2022

How many elephants can you spot in the photograph?

