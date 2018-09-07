Conversations with 'Urban naxals', Ep#5 Nakul Singh Sawhney: 'It'll be nice of those who coined the term, to tell us what it means'

Are you an Urban Naxal? How many Urban Naxals do you know? Would you be able to spot an Urban Naxal in the wild? Do you even know what an Urban Naxal is? We don't, so we thought we'd track down a few who've been tagged so, sit down with them and ask each of them a bunch of fundamental questions about who they were. These podcasts are a result of our "field studies". The following conversation was with Nakul Singh Sawhney who is an independent filmmaker and founder of ChalChitra Abhiyaan, a film and media collective based out of West Uttar Pradesh. He is the director of Muzaffarnagar Baaqi Hai and Izzatnagri Ki Asabhya Betiyan and others.

Listen to parts 1, 2, 3 and 4 here, here, here and here.