Are you an Urban Naxal? How many Urban Naxals do you know? Would you be able to spot an Urban Naxal in the wild? Do you even know what an Urban Naxal is? We don't, so we thought we'd track down a few, sit down with them and ask each of them a bunch of fundamental questions about who they were. These podcasts are a result of our "field studies". In this episode, we talk to Koel Sen, whose mother Shoma Sen was arrested on 6 June, 2018, along with activists Rona Wilson, Mahesh Raut, Sudhir Dhawale and Surendra Gadling for their alleged Maoist links.

