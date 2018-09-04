Conversations with Urban Naxals #2 Meghnad: 'Everybody who does not agree with Vivek Agnihotri is an Urban Naxal'

Are you an Urban Naxal? How many Urban Naxals do you know? Would you be able to spot an Urban Naxal in the wild? Do you even know what an Urban Naxal is? We don't, so we thought we'd track down a few, sit down with them and ask each of them a bunch of fundamental questions about who they were. These podcasts are a result of our "field studies".

The second conversation we had was with Meghnad, a public policy professional who runs the YouTube channel Sansad Watch.