Conversations with 'Urban Naxals' Ep #4, TISS student: 'If showing dissent is being an urban naxal, then I might be termed so'

Are you an Urban Naxal? How many Urban Naxals do you know? Would you be able to spot an Urban Naxal in the wild? Do you even know what an Urban Naxal is? We don't, so we thought we'd track down a few who've been tagged so, sit down with them and ask each of them a bunch of fundamental questions about who they were. These podcasts are a result of our "field studies". In this episode, we talk to Himanshu Saikia, a masters student at the School of Media and Cultural Studies at Tata Institute of Social Sciences. One of the "explosive" letters purportedly written by advocate Sudha Bharadwaj to one Comrade Prakash and released by the police to the media, links TISS and JNU students with naxals.