Chandigarh University claims alleged viral clips 'baseless', says accused woman filmed personal video for boyfriend

What the Chandigarh University said found support from the police too which today confirmed that only one video was found which the accused, who has now been arrested, has admitted to have made

New Delhi: After intense protests on Saturday night and escalating outrage following the alleged leaked videos of Chandigarh University women students bathing in hostel bathroom, the varsity on Sunday broke its silence and termed the ‘objectionable’ clips “totally false and baseless”. It instead said that a personal video was shot by a girl which was shared by her with her boyfriend.

“All the rumours of objectionable videos shot of other girl students are totally false and baseless. No videos were found of any student which are objectionable except a personal video shot by a girl which was shared by her with her boyfriend,” in an official statement, RS Bawa, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University said.

The varsity further said that there were rumours that seven girls have died by suicide, “whereas the fact is that no girl has attempted any such step. No girl has been admitted to hospital in the incident.”

Bawa said that there is another rumour that 60 objectionable MMS have been found of different students. “This is totally false and baseless. All the rumours of objectionable videos shot of other girl students are totally false and baseless. During the preliminary investigation conducted by the University, there have been no videos found of any student which are objectionable.”

What the Chandigarh University said found support from the police too which today confirmed that only one video was found which the accused, who has now been arrested, has admitted to have made.

DIG Ropar Range, Gurpreet Bhullar said, “Preliminary investigation reveals that a woman student made a video. SSP Mohali is conducting a thorough investigation. Culprits will not be spared. Appeal to students and their parents to maintain calm.”

Meanwhile, ADGP Community Affairs Division Gurpreet Deo said that a man from Shimla is known to the accused girl. “Only after he is caught, more details will be known. Forensic probe of her mobile phone will be conducted.”

Must Read: Protests in Chandigarh University as videos of girl students bathing in hostel bathroom, shot by friend, go viral

On Saturday night, massive protests erupted on the private Chandigarh University in Mohali over the alleged leaked videos. The clips showing several girl students taking bath was uploaded by a youth in Shimla student on social media which got viral in no time.

Students of the university located at Ludhiana-Chandigarh protesting alleged that a female student filmed MMS clips and shared it with another university student who later allegedly uploaded the video on the internet.

“The woman student who was involved in sharing the videos online has been apprehended. She had made videos of some women students and sent those to a youth in Shimla who allegedly uploaded those on social media,” police had earlier said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Sunday ordered a probe and expressed anguish over the incident at Chandigarh University following “rumours” that some objectionable videos of several female students were recorded by a woman student.

Strict action will be taken against those found guilty, Mann said.

“Sad to hear about the unfortunate incident at Chandigarh University…our daughters are our honour…a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident…severe action will be taken against whoever is found guilty,” the Punjab CM said in a tweet in Punjabi.

“I am in touch with the administration,” said CM Mann while appealing to people not to believe rumours.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.