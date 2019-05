CBSE 10th Class Result 2019 Declared LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi congratulates 'young friends' for clearing Class 10 exams; students can check on cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 Board Result Declared: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Class 10 students who cleared the CBSE 2019 exams. "Proud of my young friends who have successfully cleared the CBSE Class X examinations," he said.

Kendriya Vidyalayas performed the best among all institutes that function under CBSE. As many as 99 percent of students from Kendriya Vidyalayas cleared the Class 10 CBSE 2019 exams.

As many as 13 students scored 499 out of 500 marks this year in the CBSE Class 10 exams 2019. In a close second, 25 students scored 498 out of 500 marks, and 58 students scored 497 out of 500 marks.

Siddhant Pengoriya from Lotus Valley International School in Noida is among the 13 toppers who scored 499 out of 500 in the CBSE Class 10 2019 exams. The other toppers are Divyansh Wadhwa, Yogesh Kumar Gupta, Ankur Mishra, Vatsal Varshney, Manya, Aryan Jha, Taru Jha, Bhavana Sivadas, Ish Madan, Divjot Kaur Jaggi, Apoorva Jain, and Shivani Lath.

Like last year, students from Thiruvananthapuram fared the best in the Class 10 CBSE exams with a pass percentage of 99.85 percent, followed by Chennai (99 percent) and Ajmer (95.89 percent).

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 results today (Monday, 6 May, 2019). CBSE Class 10 students registered a pass percentage of 91.1 percent, a significant rise from 86.07 percent last year.

Union minister Smriti Irani tweeted that her daughter had scored 82 percent in the Class 10 exams. Candidates can check their CBSE Class 10 results on the official websites cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

Earlier, The Indian Express quoted CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi as saying, "The results of Class 10 examination will be declared next week." However, Tripathi did not specify a date for the announcement.

Earlier, amid speculation that the CBSE Class 10 2019 results will be declared today, CBSE public relations officer Rama Sharma dismissed the "unconfirmed fake news", adding that the board will inform students and schools of the date before declaring the results.

"It is to inform all principals, students, parents and public that the CBSE Class 10 results will not be declared today," Sharma was quoted as saying, adding that CBSE will "duly inform students about the date, time and arrangements to access results, through official communication".

According to reports, the Central board was expected to release the Class 10 result on its official websites — cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

Earlier, it was reported that CBSE would declare both Class 10 and Class 12 results in the third week of May. But in a surprise move on Thursday CBSE declared the Class 12 results.

Steps to check your CBSE Class 10 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 Result 2019'.

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number and other admit card details in the provided fields and click on 'Submit' .

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE conducted the Class 10 exams for 27 lakh candidates from 2 February to 29 March.

In 2018, Class 10 students registered an overall pass percentage of 86.70 percent.

