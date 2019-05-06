CBSE 10th Class Result 2019 Declared LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi congratulates 'young friends' for clearing Class 10 exams; students can check on cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 Board Result Declared: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Class 10 students who cleared the CBSE 2019 exams. "Proud of my young friends who have successfully cleared the CBSE Class X examinations," he said.
Kendriya Vidyalayas performed the best among all institutes that function under CBSE. As many as 99 percent of students from Kendriya Vidyalayas cleared the Class 10 CBSE 2019 exams.
As many as 13 students scored 499 out of 500 marks this year in the CBSE Class 10 exams 2019. In a close second, 25 students scored 498 out of 500 marks, and 58 students scored 497 out of 500 marks.
Siddhant Pengoriya from Lotus Valley International School in Noida is among the 13 toppers who scored 499 out of 500 in the CBSE Class 10 2019 exams. The other toppers are Divyansh Wadhwa, Yogesh Kumar Gupta, Ankur Mishra, Vatsal Varshney, Manya, Aryan Jha, Taru Jha, Bhavana Sivadas, Ish Madan, Divjot Kaur Jaggi, Apoorva Jain, and Shivani Lath.
Like last year, students from Thiruvananthapuram fared the best in the Class 10 CBSE exams with a pass percentage of 99.85 percent, followed by Chennai (99 percent) and Ajmer (95.89 percent).
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 results today (Monday, 6 May, 2019). CBSE Class 10 students registered a pass percentage of 91.1 percent, a significant rise from 86.07 percent last year.
Union minister Smriti Irani tweeted that her daughter had scored 82 percent in the Class 10 exams. Candidates can check their CBSE Class 10 results on the official websites cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.
Earlier, The Indian Express quoted CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi as saying, "The results of Class 10 examination will be declared next week." However, Tripathi did not specify a date for the announcement.
Earlier, amid speculation that the CBSE Class 10 2019 results will be declared today, CBSE public relations officer Rama Sharma dismissed the "unconfirmed fake news", adding that the board will inform students and schools of the date before declaring the results.
"It is to inform all principals, students, parents and public that the CBSE Class 10 results will not be declared today," Sharma was quoted as saying, adding that CBSE will "duly inform students about the date, time and arrangements to access results, through official communication".
According to reports, the Central board was expected to release the Class 10 result on its official websites — cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.
Earlier, it was reported that CBSE would declare both Class 10 and Class 12 results in the third week of May. But in a surprise move on Thursday CBSE declared the Class 12 results.
Steps to check your CBSE Class 10 results 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 Result 2019'.
Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number and other admit card details in the provided fields and click on 'Submit' .
Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference.
CBSE conducted the Class 10 exams for 27 lakh candidates from 2 February to 29 March.
In 2018, Class 10 students registered an overall pass percentage of 86.70 percent.
Updated Date: May 06, 2019 16:20:05 IST
24 share second rank in CBSE Class 10 examination
24 students bag second rank in CBSE class 10 results with 498 out of 500 marks, whereas, 58 students share third position with 497 marks, PTI said. This year, 17,74,299 students had registered for the CBSE Class 10 2019 exams, of which 17,61,078 appeared and 16,04,428 passed, bringing the overall pass percentage to 91.10 percent.
With inputs from PTI
Eight of the 13 toppers are from Uttar Pradesh
Of the 13 students who topped the CBSE Class 10 exams, eight are from Uttar Pradesh (Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Jaunpur).
Narendra Modi congratulated his 'young friends'
The prime minister said on Twitter: "Proud of my young friends who have successfully cleared the CBSE Class X examinations."
Seven of 13 toppers are boys
This year, 13 students topped the CBSE Class 10 exams with 499 out of 500 marks. Of them, seven are boys and six, girls.
Rajyavardhan Rathore congratulates CBSE Class 10 students
"I’m so glad to see such young high achievers who successfully cleared life’s first big test," the Union minister tweeted.
16,04,428 clear CBSE Class 10 2019 exams
Of the 17,74,299 students who registered for the CBSE Class 10 2019 exams, 17,61,078 appeared and 16,04,428 passed, bringing the overall pass percentage to 91.10 percent.
Kendriya Vidyalayas best performing institutes
Kendriya Vidyalayas performed the best among all institutes that function under CBSE. As many as 99 percent of students from Kendriya Vidyalayas cleared the Class 10 CBSE 2019 exams.
Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalayas followed, with 98.57 percent students clearing the CBSE Class 10 board exams. Government schools performed the worst with a pass percentage of 71.91 percent .
Transgender students outbeat both boys and girls
While girls outperformed boys by 2.31 percent with a 92.45 percent pass percentage over 90.14 percent of boys, transgender students scored even better with a pass percentage of 94.74 percent. This is even higher than their pass percentage of 83.33 percent in 2018.
Girls outperform boys once again in CBSE Class 10 exams
Girls outperformed boys once again with a pass percentage of 92.45 percent. A lower figure of 90.14 percent boys cleared the CBSE Class 10 exams.
In 2018, the pass percentage of students was 88.67 percent. Girls had outperformed boys with 86.07 percent of them clearing the exams against 85.32 percent of boys.
Prakash Javadekar congratulates CBSE Class 10 students
13 toppers in CBSE Class 10 2019 exams
Region-wise pass percentage of CBSE Class 10 2019
Top figures in CBSE Class 10 results
As many as 13 students scored 499 out of 500 marks this year in the CBSE Class 10 exams 2019. In a close second, 25 students scored 498 out of 500 marks, and 58 students scored 497 out of 500 marks.
Once again, Thiruvananthapuram fares best in CBSE Class 10 exams
Like last year, students from Thiruvananthapuram fared the best with a pass percentage of 99.85 percent, followed by Chennai (99 percent) and Ajmer (95.89 percent).
In 2018, the Thiruvananthapuram region performed the best with a 99.60 percent pass percentage. The region fared the best in the Class 12 CBSE results, as well.
How and where to check CBSE 10th results 2019
Websites to check results
- cbseresults.nic.in
- examresults.net
- results.nic.in
Steps to check CBSE Class 10 results
Step 1: Visit the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 Result 2019'.
Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number and other admit card details in the provided fields and click on 'Submit' .
Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference.
Steps to apply for re-evaluation
Studentrs not pleased with their scores can apply for re-evaluation on cbse.nic.in. Re-checking of each subject will cost Rs 500. Students can apply for re-evaluation from 24 May till 25 May 25 till 5 pm.
CBSE Class 10 students fare better than Class 12
The CBSE Class 12 results 2019 were anounced on 2 May. Students registered a pass percentage of 83.7 percent. Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from Muzaffarnagar topped the CBSE Class 12 exams. In comparison, Class 10 students scored much better, with a much higher pass percentage of 91.1 percent.
CBSE Class 10 marksheets to be available at digilocker.gov.in
Since 2016, CBSE has provided Class 10 digital academic documents, which includes marksheets, migration certificates and pass certificate, on its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’. The repository is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in.
CBSE Class 10 students break downward trend of pass percentage
91.1% CBSE Class 10 students pass 2019 exams
This year, CBSE Class 10 students registered a pass percentage of 91.1 percent, a significant rise from 86.07 percent last year.
CBSE Class 10 results 2019 available on SMS
Students unable to access their results via the internet can avail of an SMS service. Candidates can also check their Class 10 results on the UMANG mobile app, which is available on smart phones that run on Android, iOS and Windows.
CBSE declared Class 10, Class 12 results in record number of days
This year, CBSE declared both the Class 10 and Class 12 results within a record number of days from the last exams. CBSE declared the Class 10 result within 38 days of the exams and the Class 12 results within 55 days.
CBSE Class 10 results 2019 declared ahead of major boards
This year, CBSE released both the Class 10 and Class 12 results before ICSE and the West Bengal, Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra boards.
Where to check CBSE Class 10 results 2019
CBSE helpline for counseling
CBSE has introduced a post-result helpline for counselling services. Those woth queries can get in touch with trained staff at 1800 11 8004, which will be available from 8 am to 10 pm only till 16 May.
Pass percentage on the decline since 2014
The number of students passing the CBSE Class 10 exams has been dropping since 2014.
Alternative ways to check CBSE Class 10 results
Owing to the extremely high volume of traffic that the official CBSE websites are likely to see, students can face difficulty in logging in. In such a case, there are a multiple other ways students can check their scores.
Smriti Irani tweets out daughter's scores
The Union minister's daughter scored 82 percent.
Official portal open to check CBSE Class 10 results
The link for students to check their CBSE Class 10 results is open on cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
CBSE Class 10 results declared
Google makes it easier to check CBSE Class 10 results
Google has partnered with CBSE to make it easier for students to find their results and other exam-related information. All students have to do is go to google.com and type 'CBSE result' to get the link.
Students can also use keywords like 'Class 10 results' or 'CBSE Class 10 results', 'how to check Class 10 results', or 'check CBSE Class 10 results' on the homepage to get their scores.
Recap: 8.67% Class 10 students passed in 2018
In 2018, the pass percentage of students was 88.67 percent. Girls had outperformed boys with 86.07 percent of them passing the exams against 85.32 percent of boys.
Oer 27 lakh candidates await CBSE Class 10 results
CBSE conducted the Class 10 exams for over 27 lakh candidates from 2 February to 29 March this year.
Websites to check CBSE Class 10 results
Another surprise for CBSE students
Earlier, it was reported that CBSE would declare both Class 10 and Class 12 results in the third week of May. But CBSE declared the Class 12 results in a surprise move the same day and also said that the Class 10 results would be declared the same way.
Where to check CBSE Class 10 results
The Central board will anounce the Class 10 result on its official websites — cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.
CBSE refuted 'fake news' of results yesterday
Earlier, amid speculation that the CBSE Class 10 2019 results would be declared on 5 May, CBSE public relations officer Rama Sharma dismissed the "unconfirmed fake news", adding that the board will inform students and schools of the date before declaring the results.
CBSE Class 10 results to be declared today
The Central board, in another surprise announcement for students, said it will declare the Class 10 results today at 3 pm.
16:20 (IST)
16:02 (IST)
15:57 (IST)
15:53 (IST)
15:50 (IST)
15:49 (IST)
15:44 (IST)
15:41 (IST)
15:38 (IST)
15:35 (IST)
15:30 (IST)
Prakash Javadekar congratulates CBSE Class 10 students
15:21 (IST)
15:17 (IST)
Region-wise pass percentage of CBSE Class 10 2019
15:12 (IST)
15:11 (IST)
15:06 (IST)
How and where to check CBSE 10th results 2019
Websites to check results
- cbseresults.nic.in
- examresults.net
- results.nic.in
15:04 (IST)
Steps to apply for re-evaluation
Studentrs not pleased with their scores can apply for re-evaluation on cbse.nic.in. Re-checking of each subject will cost Rs 500. Students can apply for re-evaluation from 24 May till 25 May 25 till 5 pm.
15:02 (IST)
CBSE Class 10 students fare better than Class 12
The CBSE Class 12 results 2019 were anounced on 2 May. Students registered a pass percentage of 83.7 percent. Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from Muzaffarnagar topped the CBSE Class 12 exams. In comparison, Class 10 students scored much better, with a much higher pass percentage of 91.1 percent.
14:59 (IST)
CBSE Class 10 marksheets to be available at digilocker.gov.in
Since 2016, CBSE has provided Class 10 digital academic documents, which includes marksheets, migration certificates and pass certificate, on its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’. The repository is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in.
14:57 (IST)
CBSE Class 10 students break downward trend of pass percentage
14:51 (IST)
14:48 (IST)
14:47 (IST)
14:44 (IST)
14:42 (IST)
Where to check CBSE Class 10 results 2019
14:37 (IST)
14:35 (IST)
14:33 (IST)
14:32 (IST)
14:31 (IST)
14:30 (IST)
14:28 (IST)
CBSE Class 10 results declared
14:22 (IST)
14:18 (IST)
14:14 (IST)
14:13 (IST)
Websites to check CBSE Class 10 results
14:11 (IST)
14:08 (IST)
14:01 (IST)
14:01 (IST)
14:00 (IST)
