CBSE Class 10 result 2019 likely to be a surprise like Class 12 results, says board spokesperson; steps to check scores

CBSE 10th Result 2019 Date| The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may declare the Class 10 board results without any previous notice or announcement just like it had declared the Class 12 results in a surprise move on Thursday 2 May, 2019 on its official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Though reports earlier claimed that the result will be declared on 5 May, CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma told NDTV, that the CBSE Class 10 result will also be released in the same way as CBSE Class 12 result was released. The board has refused to provide further details on the same.

As the Class 10 results can be out anytime, students are advised to keep a regular check on the board’s official website for more information. Students who had appeared for the Class 10 examination can check CBSE’s official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

According to reports, the board has completed the evaluation process for the answer sheets and is thus likely to release the results sooner than expected.

CBSE Class 10 exams started on 21 February and concluded on 29 March this year.

Steps to check CBSE Class 10 2019 results:

Step 1: Visit the official websites- cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 Result 2019'.

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number and other admit card details in the provided fields and click on 'Submit' .

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference.

In 2018, Class 12 result was released on 26 May followed by the release of Class 10 result on 29 May.

Hence, it is highly likely that CBSE may release Class 10 result in the coming days as well.

