CBSE Class 10 Results 2019: Board will give prior notice about date of 10th results, says spokesperson Rama Sharma

CBSE 10th Results 2019 | Creating much confusion among students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday said it will not declare the results of the Class 10 board exams today (Sunday, 5 May). Reports quoted the board's public relations officer Rama Sharma as saying that there were "unconfirmed fake news" reports doing the rounds about the Class scores being released today.

"It is to inform all principals, students, parents and public that the CBSE Class 10 results will not be declared today," Sharma was quoted as saying, adding that CBSE will "duly inform" students about the "date, time and arrangements to access results, through official communication".

CBSE had declared the Class 12 board exam results as a "surprise", on 2 May. Though reports earlier claimed that the Class 10 results will be declared on 5 May, Sharma had told NDTV, that the Class 10 results will also be released without prior notice, refusing to provide further details on the same.

CBSE Class 10 exams started on 21 February and concluded on 29 March this year.

Steps to check CBSE Class 10 2019 results:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 Result 2019'.

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number and other admit card details in the provided fields and click on 'Submit' .

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference.

In 2018, Class 12 result was released on 26 May followed by the release of Class 10 result on 29 May.

