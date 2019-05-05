CBSE 10th Result 2019: Candidates can check results using alternative methods provided by Google, Microsoft if official website is down

CBSE 10th Result 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the results of the Class 10 board exams in the second week of May on its official website — cbseresults.nic.in. However, students can also check their scores via ways provided by Google and Microsoft in case the official websites are cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in down.

Owing to the extremely high volume of traffic that the official website is likely to see once the results are announced, students can face difficulty in logging in. In case you find yourself unable to log into the official websites or if you see that you are only able to proceed until a certain point, then do not worry.

Temporary glitches are usually fixed soon, and while it is, there are quite a few alternative ways through which you can check your CBSE Class 10 scores.

Check result on myCBSE app

Students can use the myCBSE app available on Google Play Store to check their results.

Check result on Google

Google has also partnered with CBSE to make it easier for students to find their results and other exam-related information. All students have to do is go to google.com and type CBSE result to get the link.

Students can use keywords like 'Class 10 results' or 'CBSE Class 10 results', 'how to check Class 10 results', or 'check CBSE Class 10 results' on the homepage.

Result on SMS

Those unable to access the results via the internet can avail themselves of an SMS service.

Candidates can also check their Class 10 results on the UMANG mobile app which is available on smart phones which run on Android, iOS and Windows.

Digital mark sheets to be made available on DigiLocker

CBSE will also provide the Class 12 marksheets in a digital format on DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in.

Other modes to check result

This year, Microsoft will host the CBSE results through the SMS Organizer app. To avail themselves of this service, students have to pre-register on SMS Organizer. Once CBSE announces the results, students or their parents will get the relevant scores even if they are not connected to the internet.

