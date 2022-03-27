India

Bengal: Police recovers crude bombs from football ground in Birbhum, say officials

The crude bombs were found inside a plastic bag near a football ground and a bomb squad team of CID was called to defuse the bombs

Asian News International March 27, 2022 18:37:06 IST
Bengal: Police recovers crude bombs from football ground in Birbhum, say officials

Crude bombs were recovered by police earlier today in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandarpur village of Birbhum district. ANI

Birbhum: West Bengal police recovered crude bombs in Sikandarpur village of Birbhum on Sunday, informed officials.

The crude bombs were found inside a plastic bag near a football ground.

A bomb squad team of CID was called to defuse the bombs.

A total of eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on March 22 after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation

Further details awaited.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 27, 2022 18:37:06 IST

TAGS:

also read

Birbhum killings: CBI takes over probe, dispatches team to site of crime
India

Birbhum killings: CBI takes over probe, dispatches team to site of crime

This comes after Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to take over the investigation and submit a report by the next date of hearing, which was set for 7 April

Birbhum violence: BJP MP questions 'silence' of Opposition leaders
India

Birbhum violence: BJP MP questions 'silence' of Opposition leaders

BJP MP Virender Singh Mast has described the Birbhum violence as a crime against humanity

Birbhum violence: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan slams Mamata Banerjee over 'danav raj' in Bengal
Politics

Birbhum violence: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan slams Mamata Banerjee over 'danav raj' in Bengal

Chowdhury on Thursday visited the Bogtui village near Rampurhat in Birbhum in which the violence claimed eight lives on Tuesday