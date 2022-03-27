Bengal: Police recovers crude bombs from football ground in Birbhum, say officials
The crude bombs were found inside a plastic bag near a football ground and a bomb squad team of CID was called to defuse the bombs
Birbhum: West Bengal police recovered crude bombs in Sikandarpur village of Birbhum on Sunday, informed officials.
The crude bombs were found inside a plastic bag near a football ground.
A bomb squad team of CID was called to defuse the bombs.
A total of eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on March 22 after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation
Further details awaited.
