Asansol (West Bengal): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shatabdi Roy has been named as a witness in the chargesheet filed against party heavyweight Anubrata Mandal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“The investigating agency can call anyone as a witness in the charge sheet. But what the relevant witness says in front of the judge is the big thing,” Anubrata Mandal’s lawyer told the media.

As a result, there is growing speculation about what Shatabdi Roy will say in the courtroom.

Incidentally, the relationship between Anubrata Mandal and Shatabdi Roy is well known in the political circles of Birbhum district. The differences between Tollywood star Shatabdi Roy and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) faction led by Anubrata Mandal is well known in Birbhum.

On October 7, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had presented a charge sheet against Anubrata Mandal in the

West Bengal cattle smuggling case. A total of 95 people were named as witnesses. Shatabdi Roy is number 46 in that list. It is learned that her statement was recorded at the very last moment of submitting the charge sheet, i.e. on September 28.

