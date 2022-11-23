West Bengal: Youth electrocuted while taking selfie on train roof

Rajgram (West Bengal): A teenager was severely electrocuted while attempting to take a selfie atop a goods train at the Rajgram railway station in the Birbhum district of West Bengal.

The 19-year-old reportedly suffered 80 percent burns and is under treatment at a hospital in critical condition. The incident took place at Rajgram station in the Birbhum disrrict of West Bengal on the Bardhaman-Sahebganj loop line.

Nineteen-year-old Tuel Khan was standing on the roof of the train while taking a selfie showing it to his friend. In the carelessness of the moment, his hand touched the high-tension electric wires, giving him a severe electric shock. The youth suffered severe burns and fell from the roof of the train.

Doctors at Rampurhat Medical College Hospital said that 80 percent of the young man’s body has sustained burn injuries. Sambu Sheikh, a friend of the injured youth, said that they had gone for a walk at the station on Tuesday afternoon when Tuel climbed on top of the train and started taking selfies.

Currently, the injured youth has been admitted at Rapurhat Medical College Hospital in critical condition. The doctors are also worried as most of his body has been burnt.

