India

West Bengal: Youth electrocuted while taking selfie on train roof

The 19-year-old reportedly suffered 80 percent burns and is under treatment at a hospital in critical condition. The incident took place at Rajgram station in the Birbhum disrrict of West Bengal on the Bardhaman-Sahebganj loop line

FP Staff November 23, 2022 14:54:27 IST
West Bengal: Youth electrocuted while taking selfie on train roof

The 19-year-old reportedly suffered 80 percent burns and is under treatment at a hospital in critical condition. The incident took place at Rajgram station in the Birbhum disrrict of West Bengal on the Bardhaman-Sahebganj loop line Image Courtesy PTI

Rajgram (West Bengal): A teenager was severely electrocuted while attempting to take a selfie atop a goods train at the Rajgram railway station in the Birbhum district of West Bengal.

The 19-year-old reportedly suffered 80 percent burns and is under treatment at a hospital in critical condition. The incident took place at Rajgram station in the Birbhum disrrict of West Bengal on the Bardhaman-Sahebganj loop line.

Nineteen-year-old Tuel Khan was standing on the roof of the train while taking a selfie showing it to his friend. In the carelessness of the moment, his hand touched the high-tension electric wires, giving him a severe electric shock. The youth suffered severe burns and fell from the roof of the train.

Doctors at Rampurhat Medical College Hospital said that 80 percent of the young man’s body has sustained burn injuries. Sambu Sheikh, a friend of the injured youth, said that they had gone for a walk at the station on Tuesday afternoon when Tuel climbed on top of the train and started taking selfies.

Currently, the injured youth has been admitted at Rapurhat Medical College Hospital in critical condition. The doctors are also worried as most of his body has been burnt.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 23, 2022 14:54:27 IST

TAGS:

also read

WATCH: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee serves pakodas at roadside stall in Jhargram
India

WATCH: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee serves pakodas at roadside stall in Jhargram

This is not the first time Mamata Banerjee has been captured serving food to her constituents. Some months back, the West Bengal Chief Minister was spotted making momos during her 'morning walk' in Darjeeling

WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Inspector of Factories posts at wbpsc.gov.in; check details
Education

WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Inspector of Factories posts at wbpsc.gov.in; check details

The ability to read, write and speak in Bengali is an essential requirement, but is not mandatory for those whose mother tongue is Nepali. Check the steps to apply.

West Bengal: Women suspected to be lesbians thrashed, private parts burnt by 'Muslim youths'
India

West Bengal: Women suspected to be lesbians thrashed, private parts burnt by 'Muslim youths'

On Monday, the two girls filed a complaint at Sagardighi Police Station against two of their relatives who assaulted them with iron rods, branding them as lesbians