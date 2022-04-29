At 40.2°C, Delhi records second hottest April in 72 years amid power crisis

In 2010, Delhi had recorded an average monthly maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius

Delhi recorded its second hottest April in 72 years with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

The national capital experienced three prolonged heatwaves this month in the absence of periodic light rainfall and thundershowers which typify this time of the year due to the lack of active western disturbances.

Barring 21 April, when the maximum temperature settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi recorded above-normal maximum temperature on all other days.

The city recorded a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius on 28 April and 29 April. This was the highest maximum temperature on an April day in Delhi in 12 years.

The national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius on 18 April, 2010. The all-time high temperature for the month is 45.6 degrees Celsius, which was recorded on 29 April, 1941.

The IMD has issued an "orange" alert, warning people of a severe heatwave in many parts of Delhi on Saturday.

The Met department uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- "green" (no action needed), "yellow" (watch and stay updated), "orange" (be prepared), and "red" (take action).

Power crisis

Amid the rising heat and growing power demand, the Delhi government on Thursday warned of a possible setback in providing uninterrupted electricity supply for critical services in the capital, including Metro trains and hospitals.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government is somehow handling the power supply situation in Delhi and called for quick, concrete steps to tackle the electricity crisis facing the country.

Meanwhile, the peak power demand on Friday crossed the 6,000 MW-mark for the second day in a row, discom officials said.

According to real-time data of State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), Delhi, the city's peak power demand clocked 6,197 MW, an increase of over 38 per cent from April 1, at 3:31 pm on Friday.

The peak power demand of the city has increased by 7.1 per cent in just 48 hours, officials said.

"The unabated heatwave in the national capital continues to push the power demand to newer highs. Today, the second day running, Delhi's peak power demand crossed the 6,000 MW-mark. At 3:31 pm today, Delhi's peak power demand clocked 6,197 MW.

"It has increased by over 38 per cent since April 1, 2022 when the city's peak power demand had clocked 4,469 MW," they said.

In April 2022, the peak power demand has been higher on 100 per cent of the corresponding days vis-a-vis that of April 2021.

In the first 28 days of April, Delhi's peak power demand had clocked 4,372 MW in 2021 and 5,552 MW in 2019.

The power demand is likely to soar further during this summer, breaching all-time high of 7,409 MW recorded on 2 July, 2019.

The peak power demand is expected around 8,200 MW this year which will be an increase of around 285 per cent over 2,879 MW in 2002, the discom officials said.

Moreover, on six occasions in April 2022, Delhi's peak power demand has clocked the highest ever in the month, each breaking the previous record in quick succession.

On 19 April, it was 5,735 MW, 5,761 MW on 20 April, 5,781 MW on 21 April, 5,786 MW on 27 April, 6,050 MW on 28 April and 6,197 on 29 April.

Respite in offing

The IMD said Delhi may also see a partly cloudy sky, light rain and a dust storm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour on Sunday, which may provide temporary respite.

The heatwave is expected to abate from Monday under the influence of a western disturbance, which is likely to affect northwest India from the night of 1 May, it said.

The Delhi government has said it will supply around 1,000 million gallons of drinking water every day during the summer season as against 935 MGD earlier to meet the rising demand.

