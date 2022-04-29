This isn’t India’s worst summer: A look back at the deadliest heatwaves that scorched the world

The rising mercury levels and the sweltering heat is reminding Indians of the 2015 summer of hell when temperatures hit a high of 48 degrees Celsius in some cities and claimed the lives of over 2,000 people. The situation was so dire that even roads in Delhi began to melt

Singer Glenn Frey once sang ‘The heat is on, on the street, inside your head…’ and for Indians right now, these lyrics ring true and loud.

India is baking in a heatwave unlike no other, throwing millions of lives and livelihoods out of gear.

The brutal heatwave has led to temperatures breaching the 45 degree mark in many places across the nation and the weatherman has predicted that it's only going to get worst.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued an orange alert for extreme heat over the next four days in the subdivisions of west Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh (east and west) and Vidarbha. The rest of northwestern India and parts of central India have been put on “yellow” alert.

The scorching April heat comes on the heels of the nation experiencing its hottest ever in 122 years and breaking 56 all-time records for a heatwave.

Also read: Explained: What’s a heatwave action plan and does India have one to deal with the summer of 2022?

The forecasts of further heat this week have prompted climate and weather watchers to compare India’s heatwave to the novel The Ministry for the Future by New York Times bestselling author Kim Stanley Robinson. The book opens with Frank May who is experiencing a devastating heatwave and high humidity in India. The high demand for air conditioning causes power outages, meaning only those with generators can keep vaguely cool. Eventually, millions die leaving the nation traumatised and grappling with how to protect itself from further suffering.

As we continue to swelter and burn in this heat, we take a look back at previous heatwaves in the world and how they left people exhausted.

2021 heatwave burns Greece

In August last year, Greece was hit by its worst heat wave in more than 30 years, as temperatures hit as high 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) in some regions.

The heatwave was compounded by the multiple forest fires that had broken out in the southern European nation.

The situation had become so dire that Greek authorities warned the public against unnecessary work and travel and the ancient Acropolis, its most visited monument, was briefly forced to close.

India becomes too hot to handle in 2015

The current weather conditions sweeping across India is reminiscent of the 2015 heatwave. In the months of May and June, the country was in the grips of its second deadliest heatwave and the world’s fifth worst heatwave.

Temperatures hit a high of 48 degrees Celsius in some cities, leading to roads in some parts of the country, including the Capital, to melt and morph the asphalt and affecting transportation.

CNN reported that the heatwave had claimed the lives of over 2,300 people; the worst-hit state being Andhra Pradesh, followed by Telangana and Odisha.

Pakistan parched in 2015

India’s neighbour Pakistan too suffered a summer from hell in 2015 when it witnessed a heatwave in the Ramzan months of May-June. Over 1,100 people died in the heatwave after temperatures crossed the 45 degree mark.

The situation was worsened by long power cuts, little running water and the majority of people fasting for the Muslim holy month of Ramzan.

The New York Times reported the heat wave has sent more than 14,000 people into government and private hospitals in Karachi, the nation's largest city.

The situation became so dangerous religious figures urged worshippers to break their fast if recommended by a doctor for their health. The massive death toll put a strain on the Karachi’s mortuaries, who were inundated with more corpses than they could process.

Russia’s 2010 heat

In 2010, Russia experienced the most extreme heat wave in more than a century. Temperatures exceeded 37.7 degree Celsius throughout the summer, which is exceedingly rare in Russia.

The heat wave wreaked havoc on the nation, destroying a large amount of the country's agricultural stock. Wildfires were also a massive problem, and smoke inhalation was a major factor in the massive death toll.

Studies later indicated that the 2010 heatwave was likely due to natural variability rather than human-caused climate change.

Europe enveloped in 2006 heatwave

At the end of June 2006, certain European countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy, Poland, Germany, experienced a period of exceptionally hot weather.

According to figures in the Emergency Events Database (EM-DAT) maintained by the Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters (CRED), over 3,400 people lost their lives due to the severe heat conditions.

2003’s summer of hell for Europe

The European heatwave of 2003 saw record high temperatures that resulted in at least 70,000 deaths (more than 14,000 in France alone).

The heat wave also affected the environment. Alpine glaciers shrank by 10 per cent over the summer. Forest fires raged across western Europe as weakened trees and dry underbrush fed the flames.

The heat affected harvests as well: fodder and grain production declined, elevating costs for livestock farmers. In addition, high water temperatures and low water levels shut down French nuclear power facilities just when demand for electricity peaked.

India’s worst heatwave of 2002

A fierce heatwave that gripped the nation in May 2002, killing more than 1,000 people. The worst-hit area was Andhra Pradesh where temperatures hit highs of 50 degrees Celsius.

The heat was so severe that reports emerged that ponds and rivers evaporated and in those same districts birds had fallen from the sky and animals were collapsing from the intense heat.

1998 another heatwave for India

According to India’s weatherman, the 1998 heatwave was the worst in 50 years and had left 2,518 dead.

In Odisha, the temperature had risen to a scorching 49.5 degrees Celsius that killed nearly 1,300 people. Bihar, Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujrat states also suffered, with temperatures soaring to 45–49.8 degrees Celsius

Greece sweats it out in 1987

Over a thousand Greeks lost their lives in the summer of 1987 after a prolonged heat wave scorched the region. It became so hot at times that gravediggers had to acquire ice from local fish markets in order to keep bodies from spoiling before they could be buried.

Temperatures in Athens reached 45 degrees Celsius, far above the average summer temperatures in the region.

Lack of air conditioning in many Greek hospitals exasperated the death toll, and the elderly were hit particularly hard. The heatwave persisted for over a week before temperatures returned to normal levels.

The US feels hot, hot hot in 1980

The year 1980 was a pretty rough year for the United States. The year brought one of the deadliest weather events in US history; the Midwestern United States and Southern Plains witnessed record high temperatures, claiming at least 1,700 lives. Because of the massive drought, agricultural damage reached $20.0 billion.

US Summer of 1936

The summer of 1936 is legendary for intense heat coupled with an extreme lack of rainfall. July 1936 is still the single warmest US month ever measured. As per data, an estimate 1,600 people died due to heat-related issues.

Reports said that the 1936 heat gave new energy to the smothering dust storms that blackened skies. Trains missed their scheduled stops because they couldn’t see the towns as they passed through them. Doors and windows had to be sealed with adhesive tape to keep out the dust. Ceilings collapsed from the weight of dust that had collected in attics.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.