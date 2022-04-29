Respite from blistering heat wave in sight, IMD forecasts thunderstorms, rain in Delhi, other states from 2 May

The IMD has issued a yellow warning for three days - 29, 30 April and 1 May - for western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, western UP, MP, Jharkhand. From 2 May, a western disturbance is advancing

What may come as a sigh of relief for Delhi and other places battling the intense heat wave is that the India Meteorological Department on Friday said that advancing western disturbances may bring thunderstorm and rain from 2 May. The weather office has also sounded Yellow warning for 3 days starting 29 April for western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.

"Yellow warning for three days - 29, 30 April and 1 May - for western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, western UP, MP, Jharkhand. From 2 May, a change is taking place, Western Disturbance is advancing; thunderstorm and rain likely to take place," news agency ANI quoted RK Jenamani, senior scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD) as saying.

The official said the temperature in Delhi on Friday may witness a rise by 0.5 to 1 degrees and touch 46 degrees Celsius at some stations.

"Some stations in Haryana may record temperatures over 46 degrees Celsius. Peak temperature today will be in Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh," Jenamani said.

The IMD scientist further said that the heat wave, which is very intense on Friday, will continue to persist for the next 24 to 48 hours. However, post that, temperatures are expected to drop. "In eastern India, temperature have already fallen in states like Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand," he added

Meanwhile, intense heat wave conditions prevail in the national capital with the maximum temperature expected to touch 44 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Friday was recorded wo notches above normal at 25.8 degrees Celsius.

IMD in its bulletin on Friday morning said, "Heatwave conditions in some parts very likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and in isolated places over Jammu, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, western parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Telangana and interior Odisha."

As severe heat wave grips vast swathes of the country, Delhi, on Thursday, saw the hottest April day in 12 years at 43.5 degrees Celsius. The national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius on 18 April, 2010.

The weather office has also predicted strong winds of around 40 to 50 kmph are likely in the evening or night for the next few days.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.