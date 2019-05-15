Assam HSLC Result 2019 Declared: Boys fare better than girls with 62.69% pass percentage; 60.23% students clear Class 10 exams

Assam HSLC Class 10 SEBA Result 2019 Date and Time Latest Updates| The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) announced the Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) results today (15 May) at 9 am.
This year, the overall pass percentage has increased to 60.23 percent from 2018 HSLC Class 10 exams at 56.04 percent. Of the 3,42,702 candidates who appeared for the Assam HSLC Class 10 exams, 2,02,508 (60.23 percent) cleared the exam. This year, boys fared better than girls with a pass percentage of 62.69 percent against 57.99 percent.
Meghashree Borah from Sankardev Shishu Bidya Niketan, Narayanpur topped the Assam HSLC Class 10 results with 594 marks out of 600. Chinmoy Hazarika from Don Bosco High School, Baghchung and Pratyasha Medhi from St Mary's HS School, Guhawati bagged the second position. The third rank was also shared by two candidates — Afreen Ahmed from Christjyoti School, Nagaon and Anushree Bhuyan from St Mary's HS School, Guhawati received 591 marks.
Assam board Class 10 results and AHM results will also be available on websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
Similarly students can also check their Class 10 results and AHM results through SMS service as well.
This year, SEBA conducted the HSLC or Class 10 exam from 14 February to 2 March.
Steps to check Assam Board Class 10 results 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website of SEBA sebaonline.org.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Class 10 result 2019 link. You can also access the page here.
Step 3: Fill in the required details as per your admit card and hit ‘Submit’.
Step 4: Once your result appears, download and take a print out of it for future use.
Result on SMS
Students can check results through SMS. BSNL users can SEBA19<space>ROLL NUMBER to 57766.
Idea, Jio and Vodafone users can send AS10<space>Roll Number to 58888111 while Airtel users can send AS10<space>Roll Number to 5207011 to get results via SMS.
Assam results on App
The Assam Board result for Class 10 and AHM results will also be available via mobile app, Seba Results 2019, developed by Pan India Internet Pvt Ltd, the board said in its notification. The app is available for free download on the Google Play Store.
In 2018, the Assam Board declared the Class 10 results on 25 May. That year, the pass percentage for Class 10 was recorded at 56.04 percent.
The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA), was established on 29 January,1962. SEBA apart from being involved with the development and propagation of secondary level education also conducts Assam HSLC Board Exam every year in the state of Assam.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: May 15, 2019 10:30:40 IST
Highlights
Pass percentage sees a rise from 2018 HSLC Class 10 exams
This year, the overall pass percentage has increased to 60.23 percent from 2018 HSLC Class 10 exams at 56.04 percent. Last year, the Class 10th board results were declared on 25 May.
List of alternative websites for checking Assam HSLC Class 10 scores if official website acts up:
To know more about alternative methods for checking HSLC scores, click here
Boys outperform girls with 62.99%
Of the 3,42,702 candidates who appeared for the Assam HSLC Class 10 exams, 2,02,508 (60.23 percent) cleared the exam. This year, boys fared better than girls with a pass percentage of 62.69 percent against 57.99 percent.
To know about pass percentage of Assam HSLC Class 10 results, click here
Overall pass percentage in 2019 Assam HSLC Class 10 exams is 60.23%
This year, the overall pass percentage of Assam board's HSLC Class 10th board exams is 60.23 percent. Meghashree Borah from Shankardev Shishu Bidya Niketan, Narayanpur stood first in the Class 10 exams with 594 marks out of 600.
Click here to know more about Assam HSLC Class 10 Result 2019
Girl from Lakhimpur district tops Assam HSLC Class 10 exams
Meghashree Borah from Sankardev Shishu Bidya Niketan, Narayanpur topped the Assam HSLC Class 10 results with 594 marks out of 600. Chinmoy Hazarika from Don Bosco High School, Baghchung and Pratyasha Medhi from St Mary's HS School, Guhawati bagged the second position. The third rank was also shared by two candidates — Afreen Ahmed from Christjyoti School, Nagaon and Anushree Bhuyan from St Mary's HS School, Guhawati received 591 marks.
Assam HSLC Class 10 results on App
The Assam Board result for Class 10 and AHM results will also be available via mobile app, Seba Results 2019, developed by Pan India Internet Pvt Ltd, the board said in its notification. The app is available for free download on the Google Play Store.
Assam HSLC Class 10 results declared
Overall pass percentage in 2018 HSLC Class 10 exams was 47.94%
Last year, as many as 3.91 lakh students had appeared for the Assam HSLC Class 10th board exams, of which 47.94 percent students had passed the examination successfully.
Assam HSLC results to be declared shortly
The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) will declare the results of Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) any moment now. The Assam board is expected to announce the results at 9 am.
Boys had outperformed girls in 2018 Assam HSLC Class 10 exams
Last year, boys had outperformed girls in 2018 HSLC Class 10th board exams. Boys had cleared the HSLC exam with 59% pass percentage and for girls the figure was at 53.23 percent.
In case the websites are slow or unresponsive, students can also avail the SMS service:
BSNL users can type, SEBA18
Roll Number and send it to 57766. Idea, Jio and Vodafone users can also avail the SMS service by typing AS10 Roll Number and send it to 58888111. For Airtel users, the format is: AS10 Roll Number and send it to 5207011.
Candidates can also download mobile app – SEBA Results 2019 – from Google Play to check their HSLC Class 10 scores.
Assam HSLC Class 10 results also available on third-party websites
Due to the large number of students trying to access their scores, the official website might crash or become unresponsive. But students must not panic. They can visit third party websites to check their HSLC Class 10 scores till the glitch is fixed.
Here's the list of alternative websites to check HSLC Class 10 scores:
1. resultsassam.nic.in
2. examresults.net
3. examresults.net/assam
4. indiaresults.com
5. exametc.com
6. iresults.net
7. result.shiksha
8. assam.shiksha
9. assamonline.in
10. assamjobalerts.com
11. assamresult.in
Steps to check Assam Board Class 10 results 2019 on official website:
Step 1: Visit the official website of SEBA — sebaonline.org
Step 2: Click on the 'Class 10 result 2019' link. You can also access the page here
Step 3: Fill in the required details as per your admit card and hit ‘Submit’
Step 4: Once your result appears, download and take a print out of it for future use
Assam 2019 HLSC Class 10 exam dates:
This year, the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) conducted the HSLC Class 10 exams from 14 February to 2 March.
Alternative websites to check Assam HSLC results
The Assam board Class 10 HSLC results will also be available on third-party websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
Official website to check Assam HSLC 2019 results
Students who appeared for the Class 10th board exams can check their result on the Assam board’s official website — sebaonline.org at around 9 am when it is released, the board said in a notification published on the official website.
Assam HSLC Class 10 results expected today
The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) is expected to announce the Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) results today (Wednesday, 15 May) at 9 am.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
09:53 (IST)
Pass percentage sees a rise from 2018 HSLC Class 10 exams
This year, the overall pass percentage has increased to 60.23 percent from 2018 HSLC Class 10 exams at 56.04 percent. Last year, the Class 10th board results were declared on 25 May.
09:48 (IST)
List of alternative websites for checking Assam HSLC Class 10 scores if official website acts up:
To know more about alternative methods for checking HSLC scores, click here
09:42 (IST)
Boys outperform girls with 62.99%
Of the 3,42,702 candidates who appeared for the Assam HSLC Class 10 exams, 2,02,508 (60.23 percent) cleared the exam. This year, boys fared better than girls with a pass percentage of 62.69 percent against 57.99 percent.
To know about pass percentage of Assam HSLC Class 10 results, click here
09:27 (IST)
Overall pass percentage in 2019 Assam HSLC Class 10 exams is 60.23%
This year, the overall pass percentage of Assam board's HSLC Class 10th board exams is 60.23 percent. Meghashree Borah from Shankardev Shishu Bidya Niketan, Narayanpur stood first in the Class 10 exams with 594 marks out of 600.
Click here to know more about Assam HSLC Class 10 Result 2019
09:22 (IST)
Girl from Lakhimpur district tops Assam HSLC Class 10 exams
Meghashree Borah from Sankardev Shishu Bidya Niketan, Narayanpur topped the Assam HSLC Class 10 results with 594 marks out of 600. Chinmoy Hazarika from Don Bosco High School, Baghchung and Pratyasha Medhi from St Mary's HS School, Guhawati bagged the second position. The third rank was also shared by two candidates — Afreen Ahmed from Christjyoti School, Nagaon and Anushree Bhuyan from St Mary's HS School, Guhawati received 591 marks.
09:11 (IST)
Assam HSLC Class 10 results on App
The Assam Board result for Class 10 and AHM results will also be available via mobile app, Seba Results 2019, developed by Pan India Internet Pvt Ltd, the board said in its notification. The app is available for free download on the Google Play Store.
09:10 (IST)
Assam HSLC Class 10 results declared
09:01 (IST)
Overall pass percentage in 2018 HSLC Class 10 exams was 47.94%
Last year, as many as 3.91 lakh students had appeared for the Assam HSLC Class 10th board exams, of which 47.94 percent students had passed the examination successfully.
08:55 (IST)
Assam HSLC results to be declared shortly
The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) will declare the results of Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) any moment now. The Assam board is expected to announce the results at 9 am.
08:53 (IST)
Boys had outperformed girls in 2018 Assam HSLC Class 10 exams
Last year, boys had outperformed girls in 2018 HSLC Class 10th board exams. Boys had cleared the HSLC exam with 59% pass percentage and for girls the figure was at 53.23 percent.
08:40 (IST)
In case the websites are slow or unresponsive, students can also avail the SMS service:
BSNL users can type, SEBA18<space>Roll Number and send it to 57766. Idea, Jio and Vodafone users can also avail the SMS service by typing AS10<space>Roll Number and send it to 58888111. For Airtel users, the format is: AS10<space>Roll Number and send it to 5207011.
Candidates can also download mobile app – SEBA Results 2019 – from Google Play to check their HSLC Class 10 scores.
08:39 (IST)
Assam HSLC Class 10 results also available on third-party websites
Due to the large number of students trying to access their scores, the official website might crash or become unresponsive. But students must not panic. They can visit third party websites to check their HSLC Class 10 scores till the glitch is fixed.
Here's the list of alternative websites to check HSLC Class 10 scores:
1. resultsassam.nic.in
2. examresults.net
3. examresults.net/assam
4. indiaresults.com
5. exametc.com
6. iresults.net
7. result.shiksha
8. assam.shiksha
9. assamonline.in
10. assamjobalerts.com
11. assamresult.in
08:29 (IST)
Steps to check Assam Board Class 10 results 2019 on official website:
Step 1: Visit the official website of SEBA — sebaonline.org
Step 2: Click on the 'Class 10 result 2019' link. You can also access the page here
Step 3: Fill in the required details as per your admit card and hit ‘Submit’
Step 4: Once your result appears, download and take a print out of it for future use
08:27 (IST)
Assam 2019 HLSC Class 10 exam dates:
This year, the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) conducted the HSLC Class 10 exams from 14 February to 2 March.
08:23 (IST)
Alternative websites to check Assam HSLC results
The Assam board Class 10 HSLC results will also be available on third-party websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
08:14 (IST)
Official website to check Assam HSLC 2019 results
Students who appeared for the Class 10th board exams can check their result on the Assam board’s official website — sebaonline.org at around 9 am when it is released, the board said in a notification published on the official website.
08:11 (IST)
Assam HSLC Class 10 results expected today
The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) is expected to announce the Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) results today (Wednesday, 15 May) at 9 am.