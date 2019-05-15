Assam Board Exam 10th HSLC Result 2019 Declared: Lakhimpur's Meghashree Borah tops Class 10 HSLC exam; check sebaonline.org for scores

Assam Board Exam 10th HSLC Result 2019 Declared | Meghashree Borah of Sankardev Shishu Bidya Niketan in Lakhimpur district topped the Assam Class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exams with 594 marks. The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) announced the Class 10 results on its official website sebaonline.org today (15 May).

Chinmoy Hazarika of Don Bosco High School, Baghchung, and Pratyasha Medhi of St Mary's Higher Secondary School in Guwahati came in second with 593 marks. Afreen Ahmed of Christjyoti School in Nagaon and Anushree Bhuyan from St Mary's Higher Secondary School, Guhawati, shared the third rank with 591 marks.

This year, Assam board Class 10 students recorded an overall pass percentage of 60.23 percent.

Follow LIVE updates on the Assam Class 10 results here

The Board conducted Class 10 examinations from 14 February to 2 March.

In 2018, Raktim Bhuyan secured 593 out of 600 marks and emerged as the topper while Arbi Chaliha scored 591 out of 600 marks and bagged the second spot. That year, the pass percentage for Class 10 students was recorded at around 56.04 percent.

Out of the 3, 47,158 students about 59 percent male and 53.23 percent female students cleared the examination. SEBA had released the HSLC result on 25 May.

Steps to check Assam Board Class 10 results 2019:

Step 1- Visit the official website of SEBA: sebaonline.org

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the Class 10 result 2019 link

Step 3-Fill in the required details as per your admit card and hit ‘Submit’.

Step 4-Once your result appears, download and take a print out of it for future use.

In case the official website is slow, candidates can also check their Class 10 scores on examresults.net or indiaresults.com.

If students fail to access their HSLC scores via websites, they can avail SMS service. BSNL users can SEBA18 <roll number> to 57766. Idea,Jio and Vodafone users can send AS10 < roll number> to 58888111 and Airtel can send AS10 < roll number> to 5207011.

