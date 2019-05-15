Assam board declares HSLC 10th Result 2019; alternative ways to check Class 10 HSLC scores if official website is down

Assam Board HSLC 10th Result 2019 Declared |The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) announced the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 examinations today (Wednesday, 15 May) around 9 am.

Students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams can check their result on the board’s official website – sebaonline.org.

Due to the large number of students trying to access their scores, the official website might crash or become unresponsive. But students must not panic. They can visit third party websites to check their HSLC Class 10 scores till the glitch is fixed.

Alternative websites to check HSLC Class 10 scores:

1. resultsassam.nic.in

2. examresults.net

3. examresults.net/assam

4. indiaresults.com

5. exametc.com

6. iresults.net

7. result.shiksha

8. assam.shiksha

9. assamonline.in

10. assamjobalerts.com

11. assamresult.in

Steps to check Assam board HSLC 10th results at examresults.net:

Step 1: Visit the examresults.net website.

Step 2: Select the state board, in this case 'Assam'

Step 3: Click on the link that says 'HSLC Results 2019'

Step 4: Fill in required credentials like your roll number and hit 'Submit'

Step 5: Check your result, download and take a print out of it for future use

In case the websites are slow or unresponsive, students can also avail the SMS service:

BSNL users can type, SEBA18<space>Roll Number and send it to 57766. Idea, Jio and Vodafone users can also avail the SMS service by typing AS10<space>Roll Number and send it to 58888111. For Airtel users, the format is: AS10<space>Roll Number and send it to 5207011.

Candidates can also download mobile app – SEBA Results 2019 – from Google Play to check their HSLC Class 10 scores.

This year a total of 3,42,702 candidates appeared in the HSLC Class 10 exams which was conducted between from 14 February to 2 March.

About Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA)

The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) was established on 29 January, 1962. Apart from being involved with the development and propagation of secondary level education, SEBA also conducts Assam HSLC board exam every year in the state of Assam.

