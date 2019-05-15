Assam Board 10th HSLC Result 2019 Declared: Overall pass percentage rises to 60.23% from 56.04% in 2018

Assam Board Exam 10th HSLC Result 2019 Declared | The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) announced the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 results on official website sebaonline.org today (15 May). Students recorded an overall pass percentage of 60.23 percent.

Of the 3,42,702 candidates who appeared for the Assam HSLC Class 10 exams, 2,02,508 (60.23 percent) cleared the exam. This year, boys fared better than girls with a pass percentage of 62.69 percent against 57.99 percent.

Meghashree Borah of Sankardev Shishu Bidya Niketan in Lakhimpur district topped the Assam Class 10 exams with 594 marks.

In 2018, the pass percentage for Class 10 students was recorded at around 56.04 percent. Of the 3, 47,158 students, around 59 percent boys and 53.23 percent girls cleared the examinations last year, when SEBA had released the HSLC results on 25 May.

This year, SEBA conducted the HSLC or Class 10 exam from 14 February to 2 March.

Steps to check Assam Board Class 10 results 2019:

Step 1- Visit the official website of SEBA: sebaonline.org

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the Class 10 result 2019 link

Step 3-Fill in the required details as per your admit card and hit ‘Submit’.

Step 4-Once your result appears, download and take a print out of it for future use.

In case the official website is slow, candidates can also check their Class 10 scores on examresults.net or indiaresults.com.

If students fail to access their HSLC scores via websites, they can avail SMS service. BSNL users can SEBA18 <roll number> to 57766. Idea, Jio and Vodafone users can send AS10 <roll number> to 58888111 and Airtel can send AS10 <roll number> to 5207011.

