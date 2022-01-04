Arvind Kejriwal isolates at home after he tests positive for COVID-19, a day after his Uttarakhand rally

The Delhi chief minister's announcement came a day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she was quarantining after a member of her family and one of her staff members tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated himself at home.

I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 4, 2022

The news comes a day after the Delhi chief minister participated in a rally in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The development comes amid rising coronavirus cases in the national capital. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is expected to consider more restrictions to arrest the spread of the infection in its meeting scheduled on Tuesday.

Delhi added 4,099 new COVID-19 cases with positivity rate jumping to 6.46 percent in the past 24 hours, as per the city government's health bulletin on Monday.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also in home isolation after a member of her family and one of her staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. She tweeted:

A member of my family and one of my staff have tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. I have tested negative today however the doctor has advised that I remain isolated and test again after a few days. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 3, 2022

According to a report by The Hindu, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was supposed to address a press conference in Lucknow on Monday, but cancelled all her scheduled programmes.

Among other political leaders who have tested positive are Congress MP Revanth Reddy, West Bengal minister Aroop Biswas, Karnataka primary and secondary education Minister B C Nagesh, Maharashtra revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat and Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey was admitted at a hospital on Monday after he tested positive for COVID-19 .

Earlier, Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad, TMC MP Derek O'Brien, and Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali among others had tested positive for the virus.

On 22 December, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav's wife and daughter had tested positive following which the former tweeted his negative test results after reports spread that he was set to address a rally despite being a primary contact of his wife and daughter.

India recorded 33,750 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 22 percent higher than the previous day and 123 deaths. The number of Omicron cases in the country rose to 1,700, with Maharashtra reporting the most number of infections. The active case count in India stands at 1,45,582.

With input from agencies

