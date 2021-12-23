Akhilesh Yadav cancels Aligarh rally today, tweets COVID-negative report

The Samajwadi Party chief has announced that he will self-isolate for the next three days after his wife, Dimple Yadav, and his daughter tested positive for coronavirus

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has called off his rally in Aligarh today after his wife, Dimple Yadav, and his daughter tested positive for coronavirus .

Akhilesh announced that he would be self-isolating and would be staying away from all public events over the next three days.

The Samajwadi Party chief had taken a COVID-19 test and shared his result, which was negative, on Twitter.

परिवार के लोगों के कोरोना पॉज़िटिव होने की वजह से हम तीन दिनों के लिए एहतियात बरतते हुए सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रमों में शामिल नहीं हो पाएँगे। आज की इगलास की ‘सपा-रालोद’ की संयुक्त रैली की अपार सफलता के लिए शुभकामनाएँ व सभी कार्यकर्ताओं से पूरे उत्साह और ऊर्जा से सक्रिय रहने की अपील। pic.twitter.com/v7mkNJtlEC — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 23, 2021

Interestingly, Akhilesh Yadav’s vaccination status is unknown. In the past, he had said that he wouldn’t get the COVID-19 jab, as he was opposed to the ‘BJP vaccine’. In a conference on 2 January, Akhilesh had said that he will not take the 'BJP vaccine' as he did not trust the BJP government and announced that when SP will come to power, it would ensure free vaccines for all.

However, that stance changed in June after his Mulayam Singh Yadav, his father, took his first jab. He then said that he was opposed to the 'BJP vaccine', but welcomed the ‘government of India’s vaccine’.

In his tweet, he gave his best wishes to Samajwadi Party workers and appealed to them to take part in the joint rally with Rashtriya Lok Dal with full vigour.

On Wednesday evening, Dimple Yadav, Akhilesh’s wife, had tweeted that she had taken a COVID-19 test, of which the result was positive.

She had tweeted in Hindi, "I got a Covid test done, whose report is positive. I am fully vaccinated and not showing any symptoms. For the safety of myself and others, I have isolated myself."

मैंने कोविड टेस्ट कराया जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव है। मैं पूरी तरह से वैक्सिनेटेड हूं और कोई भी लक्षण अभी दिखाई नहीं दे रहे है। अपनी और दूसरों की सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से मैंने खुद को अलग कर लिया है। हाल फिलहाल मुझसे मिलने वाले सभी लोगों से अनुरोध है कि वे अपना टेस्ट जल्द कराएं। — Dimple Yadav (@dimpleyadav) December 22, 2021

Hours after her tweet, reports stated that Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath spoke with Akhilesh Yadav on the phone, and wished his family a speedy recovery.

"The Chief Minister wished speedy recovery of Akhilesh Yadav's family," Yogi Adityanath's office tweeted in Hindi.

Akhilesh Yadav has been extensively campaigning for the Samajwadi Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls, which are scheduled for next year.

On Saturday, he was in Congress bastion Raebareli. He has been in central and western UP campaigning for the polls and today, he was scheduled to hold a joint rally with his alliance partner -- Jayant Choudhary of the Rastriya Lok Dal.

