'Was always ultra-careful, yet...', says Derek O'Brien as he tests positive for COVID-19

The TMC MP is presently in home isolation and has requested those who have come in contact with him in the last three days to seek medical advice

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O' Brien on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is presently in home isolation.

Brien, who is TMC Rajya Sabha party leader, requested those who have come in contact with him in the last three days and have symptoms to seek medical advice.

Have tested positive for #COVID Moderate symptoms. Isolating at home. If you have come into contact with me in the last three days, and have symptoms, please seek medical advice. (Was always ultra-careful. Yet.) #MaskUpIndia — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 28, 2021

"Have tested positive for #COVID Moderate symptoms. Isolating at home. If you have come into contact with me in the last three days, and have symptoms, please seek medical advice. (Was always ultra-careful. Yet.)," he tweeted.

On 21 December, the TMC MP had been suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the current Session for ‘unruly behaviour’ in the House.

According to news agency ANI, he allegedly threw the Rajya Sabha Rule Book towards the Chair during the discussion on Election Laws (Amendment Bill) 2021.

Earlier today, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly admitted to a Kolkata hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 .

Ganguly is double vaccinated and has been travelling extensively, taking part in all professional activities.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.