Amit Shah J&K Visit LIVE: Internet services suspended in Rajouri

Auto refresh feeds

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has promised the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Paharis, a long-pending demand of the community mostly residing in Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu region and Baramulla in north Kashmir, where Shah is scheduled to address public rallies over the next two days.

Shah arrived in the evening and was received at the airport by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union minister Jitendra Singh, among others. The home minister is scheduled to meet various delegations, including those representing the Gujjar, Bakerwal and Pahari communities during his visit, officials said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on Monday on a three-day visit of Jammu and Kashmir.

A delegation of the Dogra community, led by the Jammu and Kashmir unit chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ravinder Raina, and also comprising senior party leaders Ajat Shatru Singh, Devender Singh Rana and S S Slathia, among others, thanked the Centre for declaring a state holiday on the birth anniversary of the last Dogra ruler of the region, Maharaja Hari Singh, on 23 September.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union minister Jitendra Singh were also present during the meetings, the officials said.

Several delegations, including representatives of the Dogra community, called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday after he arrived here on a three-day visit of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Shah is scheduled to address a public rally in Rajouri town on Tuesday.

Joint teams of Army, police and paramilitary forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Chechra forest, Seeran and Dassal Jattan and conducted a thorough screening of the area for any suspicious movement, the officials said.

Security forces on Monday conducted cordon and search operations at multiple locations here, they said.

Multi-tier security arrangements have been put in place ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public rally on Tuesday in Rajouri, officials said on Monday.

Shah is scheduled to address two rallies—one in Rajouri district of Jammu on Tuesday and another in Baramulla on Wednesday. He will also visit Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district and offer his prayers on the last day of Navratra on Tuesday, before leaving for Rajouri

A Grameen Bank branch manager from Dehradun survived a terrorist shooting in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday, triggering a scramble to catch the gunmen as the attack happened amid a multi-layer security net laid out for Union home minister Amit Shah three-day J&K visit that began in the evening.

The Pahari people, mostly living at the foot hills of Pir Panjal mountainous range, are anticipating that Home Minister Amit Shah will make the announcement of them being granted Scheduled Tribe status during his rallies in Rajouri and Baramulla on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The demand for Scheduled Tribe status has been a four-decade long one.

There’s excitement and concern in Jammu and Kashmir as Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived for a three-day visit to the Union Territory.

An official notification by the Jammu and Kashimir administration said that the internet services were temporarily suspended under fear that the services will be "misused by anti-national elements, that may cause deterioration in public order."

Mobile Internet services have been temporarily suspended on Tuesday in parts of Jammu and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

PDP district president Rajouri Tazeem Dar and senior NC leader Shafqat Mir gave the assurance to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting here on Monday night, sources said.

Two prominent leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference have expressed their desire to join the BJP on condition that the central government grants Schedule Tribe status to their Pahari community.

Shah is scheduled to address a public rally in Rajouri town on Tuesday.

Joint teams of Army, police and paramilitary forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Chechra forest, Seeran and Dassal Jattan and conducted a thorough screening of the area for any suspicious movement, the officials said.

Security forces on Monday conducted cordon and search operations at multiple locations here, they said.

Multi-tier security arrangements have been put in place ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public rally on Tuesday in Rajouri, officials said on Monday.

Shah is scheduled to address two rallies—one in Rajouri district of Jammu on Tuesday and another in Baramulla on Wednesday. He will also visit Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district and offer his prayers on the last day of Navratra on Tuesday, before leaving for Rajouri

A Grameen Bank branch manager from Dehradun survived a terrorist shooting in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday, triggering a scramble to catch the gunmen as the attack happened amid a multi-layer security net laid out for Union home minister Amit Shah three-day J&K visit that began in the evening.

The Pahari people, mostly living at the foot hills of Pir Panjal mountainous range, are anticipating that Home Minister Amit Shah will make the announcement of them being granted Scheduled Tribe status during his rallies in Rajouri and Baramulla on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The demand for Scheduled Tribe status has been a four-decade long one.

There’s excitement and concern in Jammu and Kashmir as Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived for a three-day visit to the Union Territory.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra pic.twitter.com/NbP4WDN9pP

His visit coincides with the ninth day of the ongoing Navratri festival.

This is Shah's first visit to the holy cave shrine after being appointed as the Union Home Minister.

The Home Minister reached the Katra shrine via the Sanjhichatt Helipad. He was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Internet services have been temporarily suspended in Jammu and in specific areas of Rajouri.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra on Tuesday morning.

An official notification by the Jammu and Kashimir administration said that the internet services were temporarily suspended under fear that the services will be "misused by anti-national elements, that may cause deterioration in public order."

Mobile Internet services have been temporarily suspended on Tuesday in parts of Jammu and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

PDP district president Rajouri Tazeem Dar and senior NC leader Shafqat Mir gave the assurance to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting here on Monday night, sources said.

Two prominent leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference have expressed their desire to join the BJP on condition that the central government grants Schedule Tribe status to their Pahari community.

Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday met people from different communities including Gujjar-Bakarwal, Rajput, Pahari and Jammu Sikh Community.

During his visit to the Union Territory, the Home Minister will review the security situation, attend public meetings and lay the foundations of various development projects.

Shah will hold a couple of meetings with the leaders of the J-K unit of the BJP today.

However, he will make a special visit by offering prayers in the Mata Vaishnodevi Temple on October 4 morning, which will be his first visit to the holy shrine after being appointed as the Union Home Minister.

This visit will be on the 9th day of the ongoing Navaratri festival.

He will later address a public meeting at Rajouri around one-and-half hours after visiting the Vaishno Devi temple.

The Minister will further launch development projects and also lay foundation stones for various projects at Convention Centre in Jammu.

Shah will then hold a public meeting in Rajouri and offer prayers at the Raghunath Temple in Jammu.

He will also inspect various developmental projects in Jammu before proceeding to the Kashmir valley. Later in the evening, the Home Minister will hold a number of crucial meetings including the ones regarding the security situation in the region.

On the second day of his visit on Wednesday (October 5), Shah will review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir at a meeting that is slated to be held at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, top officials of the Army, paramilitary forces, state police and civil administration will take part in this high-level meeting expected to begin at 10 am.

The Minister will later address a public meeting here at Baramulla around 11.30 am and will address the gathering.

Before concluding his visit to the Union Territory, Shah will also launch and lay foundation stones for various development projects in Srinagar around 3.30 pm.

Various programmes have been scheduled to take place during his visit to the valley including the ones which will be held by communities like Bakarwal and Gujjars to honour Shah on behalf of the Modi government for working for the welfare of these communities.

In a surprising move, the Modi government recently nominated Ghulam Ali to the Rajya Sabha. Ali joined BJP in 2008 and hails from the Gujjar tribe.

Several organisational meetings are on the cards too including the state core group meeting and meeting with party MPs and MLAs.

This is the second visit by Amit Shah to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of article 370 by the Modi govt in August 2019.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.