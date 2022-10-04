Temple run and rallies: Day 1 of Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, his second since the abrogation of Article 370. He began his busy schedule, packed with rallies and meeting political leaders, with a darshan at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Jammu and Kashmir for a three-day visit than began on Monday evening. On Tuesday morning, offered prayers at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra. He was accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Image Courtesy: News18
Amit Shah’s visit to the shrine coincided with the ninth day of the ongoing Navratri festival. This is Shah`s first visit to the holy cave shrine after being appointed as the home minister. Image Courtesy: @BJP4JnK/Twitter
After his visit to the temple, he addressed a rally in Rajouri amid loud chants of ‘Modi, Modi’. Addressing the thousands who gathered, Amit Shah said that these chants were an answer to those who were against Article 370 and were saying there would be blood bath if it was abrogated. Image Courtesy: @BJP4JnK/Twitter
Earlier in the day, Amit Shah also met various delegations, including those representing the Gujjar, Bakerwal and Pahari communities. Image Courtesy: @BJP4JnK/Twitter
Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on Monday evening and was received Shah arrived in the evening and was received at the airport by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Image Courtesy: @AmitShah/Twitter
Ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to the Union Territory, security was tightened. Officials said a multi-tier security arrangement has been put in place for the minister’s visit and drones are being used for aerial surveillance as well. AFP
The checking on Jammu-Poonch and Srinagar-Baramulla highways has been intensified, while additional police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed to keep a close watch on the situation. Patrolling has been intensified at many places, especially on the Srinagar-Baramulla-Kupwara highway. AFP