New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the process for reservation has been cleared and the Pahari community, besides Gujjars and Bakarwals, will be given reservations in education sector and government jobs under Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

“After the abrogation of 370, the process for reservation has been cleared. Justice Sharma’s commission (set up by Lieutenant Governor) has sent the report and recommended reservation for Gujjar, Bakarwal and Pahari communities and it will be given soon,” said Shah while addressing a huge crowd in Rajouri.

J&K | After the abrogation of 370, the process for reservation has been cleared. Justice Sharma’s commission has sent the report and recommended reservation for Gujjar, Bakarwal and Pahari communities and it will be given soon: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Rajouri pic.twitter.com/LrfJYWC5xG — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022

He said with the removal of Article 370 and 35A, Dalits, Paharis, minorities and tribals will all get their rights.

“Would it have been possible to get tribal reservation if Articles 370 and 35A were not removed?” he asked the crowd.

Hitting out at the detractors, he said today’s rally and your ‘Modi-Modi’ chants are answers to those who said if 370 will be abrogated, there will be a blood bath.

“Today’s rally in Jammu and Kashmir, slogans of ‘Modi, Modi’, all of these are answers for those who used to say that if Article 370 is removed, there will be a fire in Jammu and Kashmir, rivers of blood will flow,” said Shah.

#WATCH | Today’s rally and your ‘Modi-Modi’ chants are answers to those who said if 370A will be abrogated, there will be a blood bath: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri pic.twitter.com/1WJlHnK2nl — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022

Calling out the Opposition, he said three families removed the meaning of democracy for generations.

“For 70 years, Jammu and Kashmir was ruled by three families, democracy was built only within their families. Did all of you ever get the right of Gram Panchayat, Tehsil Panchayat, and Zilla Panchayat? Three families had removed the meaning of democracy, Jamhooriyat only to rule for generations,” said Shah.

He also stressed that it was under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership that the valley saw its first panchayat elections.

“The government changed in the country, Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, then Modi ji first conducted Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, only three families had the rule, today all have come under the rule of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

He also highlighted the change that the valley has undergone under the PM-led government and said,” Earlier, news of stone pelting used to come from Jammu and Kashmir. Today there is no news of stone pelting. Modi ji has worked to empower the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The BJP had promised the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Paharis, a long-pending demand of the community mostly residing in Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu region and Baramulla in north Kashmir.

However, Gujjars and Bakerwals have expressed resentment over the proposed inclusion of Paharis in the ST category.

While there was massive enthusiasm among the Paharis in anticipation of a major announcement from the home minister but at the same time, the Gujjars and the Bakerwals, apprehending dilution of the ST status, have come out to express their resentment against the proposed move.

Earlier in the day, the Home Minister, who is on a three-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir, started his journey at 10 am by offering prayers at Vaishno Devi temple.

The Home Minister will further launch development projects and also lay foundation stones for various projects at Convention Centre in Jammu.

On the second day of his visit on Wednesday (5 October), Shah will review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir at a meeting that is slated to be held at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, top officials of the Army, paramilitary forces, state police and civil administration will take part in this high-level meeting expected to begin at 10 am.

Shah will later address a public meeting at Baramulla around 11.30 am and will address the gathering.

Before concluding his visit to the Union Territory, Shah will also launch and lay foundation stones for various development projects in Srinagar around 3.30 pm.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.