Ambedkar University releases first cut-off list for UG courses, last date to pay admission fee is 7 Oct

The highest cut-off is 99.50 percent for BA (Hons) Psychology for candidates from outside the National Capital Territory (NCT). For candidates from Delhi, the cut-off is 98.75 percent.

The first cut-off list for the undergraduate (UG) admissions at Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD), has been released. The university has also put out a category-wise list of applicants who are eligible for admission in the first round.

The AUD will conduct the physical verification of documents today, 6 October, and tomorrow, 7 October. Candidates can make the admission fee payment by 11:59 pm on 7 October.

The BA (Hons) History course has a cut-off of 98.5 percent for non-NCT students and 96.75 percent for local students. Similarly, the Economics course has seen cut-offs of 97.75 percent for non-NCT candidates and 97.25 for local applicants. However, for the English course, the AUD has set up a cut-off of 97.50 percent for both resident and non-resident students.

According to Indian Express, over 21,000 students have registered for admissions at the AUD this year. The university reserves 85 percent of its seats for candidates of Delhi and announces separate cut-offs for NCT and non-NCT students.

This year, the cut-offs have seen an increase, with the minimum marks for BA (Hons) History jumping to 98.5 percent from 97 percent last year for non-NCT students. Similarly, the Mathematics course cut-off has risen to 94.25 percent for local aspirants, from whom it was 93 percent in 2020 and 95.25 percent for outstation applicants

The AUD will hold provisional admissions for the candidates according to the applications received during the registration process, provided the students meet the criteria of the cut-offs.

The university has stated that calling the students for the process of document verification does not mean that they are entitled to admission. The AUD will admit students on the basis of an updated merit list, which will be released after the verification process, as well as the availability of seats and eligibility criteria of the course.