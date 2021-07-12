The deadline to submit the filled application forms for UG courses is 1 September.

The registration process for admission to Ambedkar University, Delhi's various undergraduate (UG) programmes will begin today, 12 July. Aspirants can visit the university's official website aud.ac.in to register themselves. The deadline to submit the filled application forms for UG courses is 1 September.

Follow these steps to register for the admission process:

Step 1: Visit the official website, aud.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the 'Admissions' tab and click on the 'Online application form' link

Step 3: Register yourself by entering the required details and then log in using the credentials

Step 4: Select the course and fill the application form

Step 5: Now, upload all the required documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the Ambedkar University UG application form and save a copy. Take a printout for future use

The application process for Ambedkar University's PG programmes will start by the end of this month and the entrance exam is expected to be conducted in August. As revealed earlier, students for admissions to various UG programmes will be selected on a merit basis. After the announcement of Class 12 results by CBSE and other boards, the university will release cut-offs for admissions.

This year, the total number of UG, PG and PhD programmes on offer is 57. However, the university is expected to soon update the number of PhD courses soon. In the new session, six new programmes will be introduced for students which are BA Hindi (Honours), Master of Vocation in Tourism and Hospitality Management, Masters of Public Health, MA in Conservation, Preservation and Heritage Management (MCPHM), MA in Archaeology and Heritage Management (MAHM), and Integrated MA-PhD (IPHD) in Human Ecology.

This year, the total numbers of seats, including UG and PG courses, are 1,953. A total of 63 foreign students have also been shortlisted by the varsity for admissions to various BA/MA/PhD courses. These students are shortlisted for the first time through the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) process.