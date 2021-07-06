The total number of seats in UG and PG courses are 1,953 including seats in new programmes, that are 44 in UG and 143 in PG

Delhi's Ambedkar University has released the admission brochure on Monday, 5 July for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses for the new academic session 2021-2022. The registration process for UG programmes will begin from 12 July while the application window for PG programmes will open by the end of July.

Students applying for admissions to UG programmes will be selected on the basis of merit. The university will release cut-offs after CBSE and other boards release Class 12 results. Meanwhile, the entrance exam for PG admissions will be conducted in August.

While releasing the brochure, Professor Anu Singh Lather, Vice-Chancellor, Ambedkar University revealed that six new programmes will be introduced for students in the new session.

The new programmes or courses include BA Hindi (Honours), Masters of Public Health, Master of Vocation in Tourism and Hospitality Management, MA in Archaeology and Heritage Management (MAHM), MA in Conservation, Preservation and Heritage Management (MCPHM) and Integrated MA-PhD (IPHD) in Human Ecology.

Among the many courses, the integrated MA-PhD in Human Ecology is being launched as per the New Education Policy. A four-year BA (Hons) Political Science programme will also be introduced soon.

The total UG, PG and PhD programmes on offer this year is 57. However, the varsity will soon update the number of PhD programmes. The total number of seats in UG and PG courses are 1,953 including seats in new programmes, that are 44 in UG and 143 in PG.

The university has also shortlisted 64 foreign students for admissions to the BA/MA/PhD programmes. These eligible students are selected through the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) process for the first time.

Meanwhile, students are advised to visit the university’s official website - aud.ac.in - for more information and updates about the admission process.