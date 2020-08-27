AIIMS Result 2020: Final PG programme professional exam, BSc Nursing Phase-IV results released; check aiimsexams.org
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi today (Thursday) declared the result of final Post-Graduate (PG) programme examination 2020 on its official website - aiimsexams.org
The medical institute has also announced the result of B.Sc (Hons) Nursing Phase - IV exam.
The Times of India reported that the exams were conducted earlier in the month of August. Those who have taken the exam can check their score by logging on to the official website of AIIMS and clicking the result link under important announcement tab.
According to Times Now, candidates who have qualified the examinations are provisionally eligible for online seat allocation/ counselling.
The results mention the overall rank, percentage of the candidates.
Admission of these candidates will be done after the verification of their original certificates and other relevant documents.
Follow these steps to check the results
Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS - aiimsexams.org
Step 2: Under the Important announcement tab, click on the link that reads - "Result: Final Post-Graduate Programme Professional Examination held in August, 2020".
To Check Nursing Phase -IV result, click on the link that mentions - "Result of B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing Phase-IV Professional Examination- August 2020."
Step 3: A PDF document along with name, registration number, marks secured by candidates will appear on your screen.
Step 4: Look for your result by press Ctrl+F and typing your name or registration number.
Here's the direct link to check the Final PG programme Professional Exam 2020 result
Click here to check the result of B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing Phase-IV Professional Exam
