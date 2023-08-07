WATCH: Massive fire breaks out in endoscopy room of AIIMS, New Delhi; 8 fire tenders rushed to spot
Information regarding the blaze was received at around 11:54 am, following which a total of eight fire tenders have been rushed to the site, said Delhi Fire Service
A massive fire broke out in the endoscopy room of AIIMS, New Delhi on Monday.
Information regarding the blaze was received at around 11:54 am, following which a total of eight fire tenders have been rushed to the site, said Delhi Fire Service.
#WATCH | Delhi: A fire broke out in the endoscopy room of AIIMS. All people evacuated.
More than 6 fire tenders sent, say Delhi Fire Service
Related Articles
Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/u8iomkvEpX
— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023
All people have been evacuated and the area has been cordoned off to avoid panic among people.
The visuals shared online show thick plumes of smoke coming out from the second floor of the building at AIIMS, Delhi.
"Fire in second floor main building/ old Raj Kumari OPD building. Blaze is in under control now, search operation continues," Delhi Fire Services told media.
Inside visuals of AIIMS, New Delhi fire
With inputs from agencies
also read
AIIMS M.Sc Nursing Result 2020: Entrance exam results declared at aiimsexam.org, 1,028 candidates qualify
All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the result of the AIIMS M.Sc Nursing-2020 Entrance Examination.
Fire breaks out at Delhi's AIIMS; no casualties reported, short circuit suspected to be cause of blaze
A call was received at 6.13 pm about the fire at AIIMS, following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, Chief Fire officer Atul Garg said.
Day after fire at Delhi's AIIMS, trauma centre suspends admissions, may remain affected for a month
On an average, 25-30 emergency surgeries are performed at the five major operation theatres of the AIIMS trauma centre.