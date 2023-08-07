India

WATCH: Massive fire breaks out in endoscopy room of AIIMS, New Delhi; 8 fire tenders rushed to spot

Information regarding the blaze was received at around 11:54 am, following which a total of eight fire tenders have been rushed to the site, said Delhi Fire Service

August 07, 2023
Fire breaks out in a building of AIIMS, Delhi. Twitter.

A massive fire broke out in the endoscopy room of AIIMS, New Delhi on Monday.

Information regarding the blaze was received at around 11:54 am, following which a total of eight fire tenders have been rushed to the site, said Delhi Fire Service.

All people have been evacuated and the area has been cordoned off to avoid panic among people.

The visuals shared online show thick plumes of smoke coming out from the second floor of the building at AIIMS, Delhi.

"Fire in second floor main building/ old Raj Kumari OPD building. Blaze is in under control now, search operation continues," Delhi Fire Services told media.

Inside visuals of AIIMS, New Delhi fire

With inputs from agencies

August 07, 2023

