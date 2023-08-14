AIIMS IVF doctor pardoned after giving women's eggs to other women without consent

In a notable development, an IVF doctor at the prestigious AIIMS medical center in Delhi has been exonerated after facing allegations of improperly utilizing a patient’s eggs for fertilization procedures without obtaining proper consent.

The incident occurred six years ago, casting a shadow over the renowned institution. The medical fraternity was stunned when it was revealed that the doctor had implanted these eggs into two other women.

Subsequently, the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) had taken action against the doctor, temporarily suspending their medical license for a duration of one month, starting from August 10, 2022.

The repercussions of this incident resonated through the corridors of the medical community, sparking discussions about ethics and patient rights.

However, the tables turned on July 18 this year, when the National Medical Commission (NMC) reversed the DMC’s verdict.

Following a thorough inquiry, the committee acknowledged the doctor’s laudable contributions to the field of reproductive medicine and recognized the intention to assist underprivileged women. While admitting the transgression of guidelines, the doctor was cautioned and permitted to resume their medical practice.

The origins of this case trace back to August 30, 2017, when the DMC received an anonymous complaint. The grievance alleged that Dr. Neeta Singh, an esteemed Gynecology Department Professor at AIIMS, had employed a staggering 14 eggs from a female patient seeking IVF treatment, utilizing them in the IVF procedures of two other women.

The crux of the issue lay in the fact that neither the egg donor nor the other doctor overseeing her care had granted their consent for this procedure.

This act, a violation of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines, raised questions about medical ethics and patient autonomy.

In response, the Disciplinary Committee of DMC promptly initiated proceedings, summoning statements from Dr. Neeta Singh and three other medical professionals, including the then Head of Department and the Embryologist of the IVF Unit.

Dr. Neeta Singh subsequently offered her response, defending her actions. She contended that the eggs’ utilization for the benefit of other patients had been communicated to the attending medical team treating the egg donor. Dr. Singh maintained that comprehensive records of this arrangement were diligently recorded in the institutional registers.

After due deliberation involving all stakeholders, the DMC committee acknowledged the breach of regulations while recognizing the doctor’s genuine intentions.

However, on September 19 of the previous year, the DMC handed down a decision, asserting that a mere admonishment was inadequate given the gravity of the situation. Consequently, the doctor’s medical license was suspended for a duration of one month.

Unperturbed by the disciplinary action, Dr. Neeta Singh appealed to the NMC on October 3, labelling the entire affair as politically motivated and an attempt to tarnish her professional reputation. In a turn of events in July of the present year, the NMC overturned the DMC’s decision, concluding the case with a cautionary note to the doctor.