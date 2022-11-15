New Delhi: The Delhi Police is likely to write to Bumble, a dating app, to seek details of Aftab Amin Poonawala and find out details of women he met. The 28-year-old was arrested on Saturday for murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, chopping her into 35 pieces and scattering them across the national capital.

Notably, Poonawala met Walkar on Bumble.

“Delhi Police may write to Bumble to get details of Aftab’s profile to find details of women who visited him in his house when (Shraddha’s) body was still in refrigerator. Police looking at possibility if any of these women could be a reason behind this killing,” news agency ANI quoted sources in the Delhi Police as saying.

The sources further said that the cops want to ascertain if any other woman Aftab met on the dating app could be a possible reason behind the alleged murder of Shraddha.

Aftab’s sex life continued even as Shraddha’s body parts were rotting in fridge

Aftab reportedly met women on Bumble and caller them to his house in Mehrauli for date at the time Shraddha’s chopped body parts were hidden in the 300-litre refrigerator which he had purchased specially for the purpose.

Aftab matched with the women on Bumble and one of them visited him in June, nearly a month after he allegedly killed Shraddha.

The police are expected to interrogate the women who visited Aftab.

Delhi Police find Shraddha Walkar’s body parts

The Delhi Police on Tuesday morning took Aftab to the forest area where he allegedly disposed body parts of Shraddha which he chopped into 35 pieces after killing her. He was taken there with an aim to recover other body parts.

The cops found around 12 suspected body parts dumped by Aftab in the forest area. They have been sent for examination to ascertain if they are all remains.

As per sources, the head is yet to be recovered.

Who is Shraddha Walkar?

A young girl from Palghar in Maharashtra, Shraddha in 2019 told her mother that she wanted to be in a live-in relationship with Aftab. “My wife and I did not approve of this decision of hers as we are Koli Hindus and he was a Muslim and we do not indulge in inter-religion or inter-caste marriages,” father of Shraddha, Vikas Walkar, wrote in the FIR.

Shraddha decided to go against her parents wish. She told them, “I am 25-years-old now and I have all the right to take my decisions. I have to live with Aftab Amin Poonawala in a live-in relationship. From today, forget that I am your daughter.”

She then packed her bags and left to live with Aftab, her father said.

They were in a live-in relationship for three years and had shifted to Delhi. After reaching the national capital, Shraddha started putting pressure on Aftab to marry her.

“The two quarrelled frequently and it used to get out of control. In this particular instance that occurred on May 18, the man lost his temper and strangled her,” Additional DCP-I South Delhi Ankit Chauhan said.

Why the case came up after six months?

Shraddha allegedly severed all ties with her parents and other family members.

In September, Shraddha’s friend informed her family that there was no contact with her for the last two-and-a-half months and her mobile number was also switched off. Her family also checked her social media accounts and found no updates during this period.

Earlier in November, the victim’s father approached the Mumbai Police and lodged a missing person’s complaint.

During the initial investigation, Shraddha’s last location was found in Delhi, and on the basis of this, the case was transferred to the Delhi police.

Inspired from crime series Dexter

Aftab had relations with several girls even before Shraddha. Before committing the crime, he also watched many crime movies and web series, including the American crime drama series Dexter.

