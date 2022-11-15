How ‘feminist’, ‘LGBTQ+’, ‘liberal’ activist Aftab Amin Poonawala cast his net around Shraddha Walkar
Aftab Poonawala allegedly chopped his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar's body into 35 pieces. He also bought a 300-litre fridge to keep the severed body parts
New Delhi: Aftab Amin Poonawala, who tried to escape by killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, chopping her body into pieces and scattering them across the national capital over 18 days, never thought he would be caught. In police custody for the gory crime, the 28-year-man kept the crime under wraps for almost six months. But on social media, he portrayed himself as a feminist, environmentalist, supporter of LGBTQ+ and liberal.
Aftab Poonawala is an environmentalist and liberal
Back in November 2017, Aftab shared a post to save Mumbai’s climate and save Aarey forest. He shared the CHANGE.ORG post and sought for signatures for the petition to former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the current deputy CM of the state Devendra Fadnavis to stop a Mumbai metro car shed in Aarey Forest and Sanjay Gandhi National Park.
Back in 2016, he shared a news article on his Facebook which was on water conservation.
In 2015 around Diwali, Aftab shared a post where a small girl is seen holding a placard read, “This Diwali burst your ego not crackers.”
A feminist
Poonawala in 2015 shared a post by Bollywood actor John Abraham promoting acid attacks and stopping such similar crimes against women.
Support LGBTQ+
Poonawala also is a supporter of LGBTQ+. In June 2015, he changed his profile pictures to celebrate pride. He added a rainbow filter to his picture on the social media platform.
Bought fridge to stuff chopped body parts
Poonawala allegedly chopped Walkar’s body into 35 pieces. He also bought a 300-litre fridge to keep the severed body parts.
The accused used incense sticks and room fresheners to suppress the foul smell emanating from the body.
Where did Aftab meet Walkar?
Aftab and Walkar met via a dating app in Mumbai. Additional DCP-I South Delhi Ankit Chauhan said that they were in a live-in relationship for three years and had shifted to Delhi.
“Soon after the two shifted to Delhi, Shraddha started putting pressure on the man to marry her,” the senior cop said, adding that the two quarreled frequently and it used to get out of control.
“In this particular instance that occurred on May 18, the man lost his temper and strangled her,” Chouhan said.
He then chopped her into pieces and disposed of her parts in nearby areas in the jungle area of Chhatarpur Enclave.
