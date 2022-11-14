‘Forget I am your daughter’: Shraddha Walkar told parents when she walked out to live with Aftab Ameen Poonawala

New Delhi: What happened to Shraddha Walkar, a young Koli Hindu girl from Palghar in Maharashtra, is beyond the worst imagination of ‘love jihad’. She was chopped into 35 pieces and scattered across the national capital allegedly by her ‘abusive’ live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawala.

Poonawala’s luck finally ran out and the Delhi Police arrested him on Saturday, solving the six-month-old blind murder.

Shraddha Walkar’s distraught father’s frayed state of mind is more than expressed in the FIR that he had lodged with the police.

‘Forget I am your daughter’

“My daughter (Shraddha Walkar) told my wife in 2019that she wanted to be in a live-in relationship with Aftab Ameen Poonawala. My wife and I did not approve of this decision of hers as we are Koli Hindus and he was a Muslim and we do not indulge in inter-religion or inter-caste marriages,” Vikas Walkar wrote in the FIR.

“Despite incurring our displeasure, our daughter (Shraddha) said to us: ‘I’m 25-years-old now and I have all the right to take my decisions. I have to live with Aftab Ameen Poonawalala in a live-in relationship. From today, forget that I am your daughter’…She just took her clothes and left to live with Aftab Ameen Poonawala.”

What we know so far

“The two got together via a dating app in Mumbai. They were in a live-in relationship for three years and had shifted to Delhi. Soon after the two shifted to Delhi, Shraddha started pressurizing the man to marry her,” Additional DCP-I South Delhi Ankit Chauhan told ANI.

“The two quarrelled frequently and it used to get out of control. In this particular instance that occurred on May 18, the man lost his temper and strangled her,” said Chouhan.

“The accused told us that he chopped her into pieces and disposed of her parts in nearby areas in the jungle area of Chhatarpur Enclave. He has been arrested and investigation is going on,” added Chouhan.

The accused allegedly chopped her body into 35 pieces, bought a refrigerator and kept them in it. He later started disposing of the body pieces at different locations in and around Delhi during night hours for the next 18 days, said sources.

Sources further said, Aftab used to sleep every day in the same room where he had chopped the body after killing Shraddha. He used to see the face after keeping it in the fridge. Aftab had cleaned the fridge after disposing of the body parts.

Dexter, the inspiration

Sources said Aftab had relations with many girls even before Shraddha. Before committing the crime, he also watched many crime movies and web series, including the American crime drama series Dexter.

In September, the victim’s friend informed her family that there was no contact with Shradhha for the last two and a half months and her mobile number was also switched off. Her family also checked her social media accounts and found no updates during this period.

In November, the victim’s father Vikash Madan Walker, a resident of Palghar (Maharashtra), approached Mumbai police and lodged a missing person’s complaint.

During the initial investigation, the victim’s last location was found in Delhi, and on the basis of this, the case was transferred to Delhi police.

