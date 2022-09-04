Jharkhand: Muslim man arrested for raping, hanging minor tribal girl in Dumka; cops say autopsy to ascertain if pregnant

The mother of the 14-year-old victim said that her daughter was raped, killed and hanged from the tree by the accused in the Mufassil police station area

New Delhi: A minor tribal girl was found hanging from a tree in Dumka district of Jharkhand, superintendent of police (SP) Dumka confirmed on Sunday, adding that her body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain if she was pregnant. The accused, Arman Ansari has been arrested and has been booked under IPC, SC-ST and POCSO Act.

The body of a 14-year-old girl was found hanging from a tree on Friday in Dumka district. Police said that the accused, who works as a construction worker, allegedly sexually exploited the minor on the pretext of marriage.

Meanwhile, according to a report by news agency PTI, the mother of the victim said that her daughter was raped, killed and hanged from the tree in the Mufassil police station area.

“The deceased girl found hanging from a tree in Dumka is a minor, tribal girl. Accused Arman Ansari booked under sec 302 (murder) of IPC, SC ST and POCSO Act. Matter being investigated. Whether she was pregnant or not will be known once postmortem has been conducted. The accused has also been booked under section 376 (rape) of IPC,” news agency ANI quoted SP Dumka as saying.

The Opposition BJP attacked Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over the incident that comes within days after a similar tragedy took place in the state. Senior BJP leader Babulal Marandi took to Twitter and wrote, “Who are you saving? Have shame! Whatever you and your police hide, we will get her justice.”

The Jharkhand CM expressed his anguish over the incident. In a tweet, Soren said: “I am deeply saddened by the incident in Dumka. The accused has been arrested. I have directed the Dumka Police to take strict legal steps to ensure justice (to the victim’s family). May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this critical time.”

The latest incident comes days after a minor girl was set on fire in Dumka on 23 August by a Muslim man named Shahrukh for refusing his proposal. The accused allegedly poured petrol on the girl from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her ablaze. She succumbed to her injuries on 28 August.

In less than a week, on 28 August, a 15-year-old tribal girl was raped allegedly by a 26-year-old man after barging into her house in Ranchi. The accused has been arrested.

